Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Satluj Removal, Says Diljit Dosanjh's Film Ban Made Him Want To Watch It

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the sudden removal of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from Zee5, saying the controversy has only increased his curiosity to watch the film. The movie was taken down from the streaming platform in India just two days after its surprise digital release, sparking widespread debate within the film industry.

Sharing a screenshot of ZEE5's official announcement on Instagram, Kashyap criticised the decision to make the film unavailable in India. He wrote that banning a film often creates more interest among audiences.

The filmmaker added that although he had not originally planned to watch Satluj, the controversy surrounding its removal has now made him eager to see it and understand why it faced such resistance. Kashyap has also been updating the audience on the film by sharing the audience's responses, reviews and discussion comments on its sudden removal from the platform.

ZEE5 Confirms Film's Removal

In an official statement, ZEE5 thanked viewers for the overwhelming response received after the film's release. The platform reiterated its support for Satluj and praised the creative vision behind the project.

The internet streaming company has, however, clarified it will stay unavailable in India until further notice, due to "current developments". The company didn't reveal the exact reason for it.

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Why Satluj Has Been Controversial

The film, which was initially called Punjab '95 and is based on the story of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist, was directed by Honey Trehan and has been struggling with certification delays for several years.

The filmmakers had earlier claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) asked for 127 cuts before granting certification. The film was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was later cancelled following reported objections from Indian authorities.

Even with the long delay, Satluj was aired on Zee5 on July 3 without any promotional campaign. But, receiving positive reviews from viewers and critics, the film was withdrawn from the platform within 48 hours.

Honey Trehan, Diljit Dosanjh Speak Out

Before the removal of the film, Honey Trehan, the director, had said that he was unsure of the film's release until the last minute owing to its numerous failures over the years.

He also shared that the release was particularly meaningful for the family of Jaswant Singh Khalra, adding that they confirmed Satluj is the same version of the film despite the title change from Punjab '95.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh, during an Instagram Live session, said he was aware that the film could be removed from the platform. He encouraged those who had already watched it to recommend it to others and reaffirmed his commitment to Punjab and the story the film seeks to tell.

In addition to Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj also has Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan playing key roles.

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