Trump Threatens To Seize Kharg Island, Says Will Re-Impose Hormuz Blockade To Block Iran Vessels

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Washington could take control of Iran's Kharg Island, the country's main oil export terminal, while warning that further military and economic measures remain on the table if hostilities continue.

"We may take over Kharg Island," Trump said while speaking to reporters, signalling a potential escalation in U.S. pressure on Tehran.

Trump also said the U.S. could impose a blockade targeting only Iran if required. “We may put down the blockade, … and it'll only be a blockade for Iran,” he told reporters.

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“Anybody else can have whatever they want, of course. They'll [Iran] drop some mines if they can … but it's hard because we're taking out those little boats now with the same weapon we use to take out the drug lords.”

The U.S. president added that he would prefer not to target Iran's desalination plants but indicated such action could become necessary.

"I would hate to strike desalination plants, but may have to," Trump said.

On diplomacy, Trump said U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff could still engage with Iran, although he expressed little optimism about immediate talks.

"Witkoff could talk with Iran, just not seeing it," Trump said.

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Trump also accused Tehran of using the period following recent funeral ceremonies to launch attacks.

"Iran used the period for the funeral to carry out attacks," he said.

“They asked for a timeout, they wanted to go to the funeral of Khamenei, and I said give it to them, and they start shooting missiles”, Trump said.

“I mean, it was a crazy thing. Now we did kill him, so I guess you have to look at it that way”, he conceded.

“They also asked that we not kill them, and we said we're not going to kill you”, during the funeral, Trump added.

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