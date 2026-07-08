Indian Oil Tanker Turned Back From Omani Corridor As Hormuz Tensions Escalate

An Indian oil tanker was turned back after attempting to use the Omani shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

Fars reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) instructed the tanker via radio communications to abandon the Omani corridor and instead sail through the route designated by Iran.

The development comes after Oman and the UN's International Maritime Organization (IMO) on June 24 announced a temporary maritime corridor along Oman's coastline. The route was created to facilitate the evacuation of vessels stranded in the Gulf and is overseen by the US.

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According to Fars, the IRGC continues to issue radio warnings to vessels seeking to use the Omani corridor, directing them to transit through the Iranian-designated shipping lane instead.

The news agency also cited ship-tracking data, saying all vessels that passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday morning used the corridor approved by Iran.

According to Al-JAzeera, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Iran's attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and commercial vessels near the Strait are "unacceptable", warning they violate the memorandum of understanding and threaten the resumption of energy supplies. She added that EU and Gulf foreign ministers will meet next Monday to discuss supporting the agreement's implementation and safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Strait and the Red Sea.

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Meanwhile, Saudi shipping firm Bahri said its crude tanker Wadiyan was involved in an incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on July 7, but confirmed the crew was unharmed, the cargo secure and the vessel seaworthy.

The statement came after US Central Command said it carried out strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for attacks on the Wadiyan and two other commercial vessels. Bahri said it had informed relevant authorities and remains in contact with the crew while monitoring the situation.

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