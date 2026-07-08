Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Slows Down — Check Earnings

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari spy thriller Alpha witnessed a slower pace at the box office on its first Wednesday as the usual midweek trend impacted collections. Despite the dip in occupancy and reduced show count, the Yash Raj Films-backed action entertainer has continued adding to its overall domestic total.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Alpha has collected Rs 0.54-crore net on Day 6 so far. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 42.64 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 50.87 crore. The final Day 6 collections are expected to increase further once the day's shows conclude.

The film is being shown in 3,291 nationwide, down from Tuesday's 7,173 shows, reflecting the typical reduction in screenings during the weekdays.

Occupancy Trend

Overall Hindi occupancy for Alpha was 8.00% during the Wednesday morning shows. Overall, the occupancy stayed low through the key centres, as this was Alpha's first weekday after its slight recovery on Tuesday. The afternoon, evening and night occupancy figures are still to be reported.

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Box Office Journey

Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. The film collected Rs 3.85 crore on Monday before witnessing a slight recovery with Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday. On Day 6 (Wednesday), the film has earned Rs 0.54 crore net so far, according to Sacnilk.

About Alpha

Alpha is a Yash Raj Films production directed by Shiv Rawail and is made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore. The spy action thriller has Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as the female leads, while Hrithik Roshan, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor make important appearances. Set in the YRF Spy Universe, the film follows two elite agents on a high-stakes espionage mission as it continues its theatrical run.

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