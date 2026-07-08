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Iran's IRGC Shares Footage Of Missile Blitzkrieg On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait | Watch

Iran says it struck 85 US military facilities in a joint missile-drone operation as tensions flare again after Washington's latest strikes.

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Iran's IRGC Shares Footage Of Missile Blitzkrieg On US Bases In Bahrain, Kuwait | Watch
IRGC releases footage claiming missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Gulf states
(Photo: Video Grab/IRGC)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday released what it said was official footage of a large-scale missile and drone operation targeting U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, escalating tensions in the Gulf after Washington's latest strikes on Iran.

According to Clash Report, the footage purportedly shows a coordinated overnight attack on U.S. military installations across the two Gulf nations.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC said its Navy and Aerospace Force launched a joint missile and drone operation against American military assets.

ALSO READ: Indian Oil Tanker Turned Back From Omani Corridor As Hormuz Tensions Escalate

"In an initial response to this aggression, the IRGC Navy and Aerospace Force carried out a joint missile and drone operation, striking 85 key US military facilities" in Bahrain and Kuwait, the statement said.

The IRGC also claimed it had shot down a U.S. MQ-9 drone during the operation. The claims have not been independently verified, and there has been no immediate confirmation from U.S. authorities.

Separately, AP reported that Iran targeted American military sites in the Gulf after the U.S. carried out strikes on multiple locations inside Iran and reimposed sanctions on the country's oil exports. Washington said its military action was in response to Iranian attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest exchange has renewed concerns that the conflict could intensify despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt on the future of the ceasefire.

 "For me, I think it's over," Trump said when asked about the status of the truce.

ALSO READ: Airlines Told To Avoid Iran, Iraq, Lebanon Airspace As EU Issues Safety Advisory 

While adding that U.S. negotiators could continue talks, Trump questioned the prospects of a breakthrough.

 "They can talk, but I think they're wasting their time," he said.

Negotiations toward a broader agreement had been expected to begin after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which conclude on Thursday. The mourning period had been viewed as a window for easing tensions before the latest escalation.

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