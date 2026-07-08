Airlines Told To Avoid Iran, Iraq, Lebanon Airspace As EU Issues Safety Advisory 

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has directed airlines to avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Lebanon until August 31, citing elevated security concerns amid continuing geopolitical tensions and the risk of further military escalation, according to reports.

The revised safety advisory comes amid mounting concerns that renewed tensions between the United States and Iran could trigger further military escalation, prompting fresh caution across the global aviation industry.

The EASA said its decision was based on the "ongoing high level of tensions and the potential for further military action", adding that the current ceasefire remains fragile, Reuters reported.

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It warned that if the truce were to collapse, Iranian airspace could face "imminent threats," making civilian flight operations vulnerable.

As part of the latest advisory, the EASA withdrew its earlier recommendation that had urged airlines to exercise caution while operating in the airspace of Bahrain, Kuwait, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, it did not immediately clarify whether fresh guidance for those countries would be issued.

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According to Reuters, the advisory follows claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they targeted US military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait on Wednesday. The reported strikes came after US military action against Iran following attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump reiterated that Washington would either reach an agreement with Iran or "finish the job," reviving the possibility of further military action.

The latest EASA guidance is expected to influence airline route planning, with carriers likely to continue avoiding high-risk air corridors across the Middle East until the regional security situation improves, Reuters reported.

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