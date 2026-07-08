LTM Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

LTM (formerly LTIMindtree) is set to announce the results for the first quarter of FY27 this week. It is a global technology services and consulting company based in Mumbai, India. LTM serves clients in over 40 countries and is backed by Larsen & Toubro.

Here's everything you need to know about LTM's Q1FY27 results schedule.

LTM Q1 Results: Date And Dividend

In an exchange filing dated June 30, LTM said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 11, 2026, to approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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LTM Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company is closed from July 1 to July 13.

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LTM Q1 Results: Earnings Call

The company has scheduled an earnings call on July 11 at 8 p.m. to discuss the results for Q1FY27 with investors and analysts.

Interested participants can register here to participate.

LTM Q4FY26 Results

LTM reported a 22.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,387.3 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹1,128.6 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 15.6% YoY to ₹11,291.7 crore from ₹9,771.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year

LTM Share Price History

Shares of LTM have risen 3.23% in the past five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock has declined 3.69%, while it has fallen 36.01% in the past six months.

On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 36.67%, and it has declined 28.24% over the past year. The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹6,429.50 on the NSE on January 19, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹3,528.00 on June 30, 2026

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