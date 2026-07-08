Anshula Kapoor Marries Rohan Thakkar: Arjun Kapoor's Emotional Note, Aisle Walk Melt Hearts

Anshula Kapoor married her longtime partner, Rohan Thakkar, in an intimate ceremony held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai on July 6. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, making it a memorable celebration for the Kapoor family.

The ceremony featured several emotional moments, including Anshula walking down the aisle with her brother Arjun Kapoor by her side. Their father, Boney Kapoor, later joined them, creating one of the most heartwarming moments of the wedding that has since gone viral on social media.

Arjun Kapoor Shares Emotional Message for Anshula

A day after the wedding, Arjun Kapoor posted a heartfelt message for his sister along with some endearing pictures of the occasion.

Expressing his happiness, Arjun wrote that although Anshula was beginning a new chapter with Rohan, she would always remain an important part of his life. He also remembered their late mother, Mona Shourie Kapoor, saying that Anshula reflects her strength and values every step of the way and that she continues to watch over the family with her blessings.

After hearing the emotional message, fans were there to support, admiring the bond shared and praising the tribute.

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Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos

Following the ceremony, Anshula Kapoor posted beautiful pictures from her wedding on Instagram. Along with the photos, she penned a heartfelt caption describing Rohan as her favourite person, safest place, and easiest choice, celebrating their journey together.

The couple's stunning wedding photographs garnered a lot of attention overnight, and fans and fellow celebrities showered them with congratulatory messages.

A Love Story That Led to Marriage

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar first met through a dating app. Their relationship blossomed over the years, and in July 2025, Rohan proposed to Anshula in New York City's Central Park. The couple later celebrated their engagement with family and close friends in Mumbai.

Wedding celebrations began on June 21 with the Mata Ki Chowki and went on to include fun-filled pre-wedding activities like the mehendi and chooda ceremonies. Joining in the celebrations were various members of the Kapoor family like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Sunita Kapoor.

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