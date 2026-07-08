FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo Exit To Argentina Comeback — Defining Round-Of-16 Moments

Forty-eight teams began the FIFA World Cup 2026, but only eight remain in the hunt for football's biggest prize. France, Morocco, Spain, Belgium, Norway, England, Argentina and Switzerland have booked their places in the quarterfinals after a thrilling Round of 16 packed with drama, controversy and unforgettable moments.

Here's a look at the biggest talking points from the knockout stage:

France Edge Paraguay Amid Racism Storm

France survived a stern test from surprise package Paraguay, with Kylian Mbappé's penalty securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Off the pitch, the French captain became the target of racist abuse from Paraguayan senator Celeste Amarilla, who described him as a "colonised Cameroonian" on social media. Mbappé condemned the remarks, calling her a "despicable woman."

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Balogun Suspension Sparks FIFA Controversy

FIFA's decision to suspend Folarin Balogun's one-match ban ahead of the USA's clash against Belgium triggered one of the tournament's biggest controversies. Reports claimed US President Donald Trump personally urged FIFA president Gianni Infantino to review the striker's suspension. Despite the backlash, Balogun was cleared to play, although Belgium comfortably won 4-1.

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Ronaldo's World Cup Dream Ends

Spain ended Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning a World Cup with a dramatic 1-0 victory, courtesy of Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner. The tournament still saw Ronaldo become the first player to score in six consecutive World Cups, the second-oldest World Cup goalscorer and finally net in a knockout match. But at 41, the Portugal captain's quest for football's greatest prize appears to have come to an emotional end.

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Norway Stun Brazil, Neymar Retires

Norway produced the biggest upset of the Round of 16, defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1. Erling Haaland scored twice to send the Vikings into the quarterfinals, while Brazil's elimination prompted an emotional Neymar to announce his retirement from international football.

England Silence Mexico at the Azteca

Despite concerns over Mexico's home advantage and the challenging conditions at the Azteca Stadium, England rose to the occasion. Jude Bellingham scored twice and Harry Kane added another as the Three Lions defeated a spirited Mexico 3-2 to move into the last eight in one of the tournament's most entertaining matches.

Argentina Produce Stunning Comeback

Argentina came from 2-0 down to beat Egypt 3-2 in one of the greatest comebacks in World Cup knockout history. After Lionel Messi missed an early penalty, Egypt looked destined for a famous upset before goals from Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernández completed a dramatic late turnaround. The match, however, was also overshadowed by several controversial refereeing decisions.

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