'Bunch Of Cheats': Fans Slam 'Corrupt' FIFA Over Controversial Decisions In Argentina vs Egypt World Cup Match

Defending champions Argentina produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Egypt 3-2 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, Lionel Messi inspired the fightback with a goal and an assist before Enzo Fernández headed home a stoppage-time winner to book Argentina's place in the quarter-finals.

However, while Argentina celebrated one of the tournament's most dramatic victories, not everyone was convinced the result had been decided fairly. Egyptian players, coaching staff and a section of football fans accused FIFA and the officiating team of favouring the defending champions, with social media quickly filling with allegations of bias and controversial refereeing.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan launched a scathing attack after the match, claiming his side had been treated "unfairly" and suggesting commercial interests had influenced the outcome. The former striker alleged that the tournament was being steered towards keeping Lionel Messi and Argentina in contention, insisting his side deserved to progress after what he described as the better overall performance. Hassan also questioned the integrity of the competition, saying football should be decided on merit rather than outside interests.

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Goalscorer Mostafa Ziko echoed his coach's frustration, calling referee Francois Letexier "unjust" in his post-match interview before sarcastically congratulating Argentina on winning the World Cup.

Much of the criticism centred around a series of contentious moments during the match. Egypt believed they had doubled their lead before VAR intervened to rule out Ziko's second-half goal following a review of an earlier incident in the build-up. Later, with the score locked at 2-2 in stoppage time, the Egyptian camp appealed for a penalty after Mohamed Salah went down inside the area, only for play to continue. Argentina immediately launched the counter-attack that ended with Enzo Fernández scoring the winning goal. The Egyptian camp also questioned what they viewed as inconsistent use of VAR and refereeing standards throughout the contest.

Those incidents fuelled an angry reaction online, with several supporters branding FIFA "corrupt" and accusing officials of protecting Argentina's title defence.

Here's a look at some of the social media reactions:

The controversy also drew reactions from some prominent sports personalities, who weighed in on the officiating and the decisions that shaped the outcome.

Argentina will now turn their attention to the quarter-finals, but the debate surrounding the officiating in Atlanta is set to continue, with fans, players and pundits likely to scrutinise the contentious decisions for days to come.

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