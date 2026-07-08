India Capitulate At Trent Bridge, Suffer Biggest Defeat By Runs In T20I History Against England

England handed India one of the darkest defeats in their T20I history at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, routing the visitors by 125 runs to move 2-0 up in the five-match series. The margin of defeat is now India's largest by runs in men's T20I cricket, eclipsing their previous record 80-run loss to New Zealand in 2019.

Asked to bowl first, India made an encouraging start with Arshdeep Singh bowling a maiden over, but Phil Salt recovered from a slow beginning to hammer 70 off 44 balls. Sam Curran then provided the late flourish with an unbeaten 41 as England smashed 58 runs in the final five overs to finish on 201/7. Debutant Prince Yadav impressed with figures of 2/30.

India's reply began in explosive fashion as Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi raced away to 23 from the first 10 deliveries. But the innings unravelled almost immediately. Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer ripped through the top order with raw pace, reducing India to 52/5 inside the Powerplay, the first time India have lost five wickets within the opening six overs of a men's T20I. The collapse continued as India were bundled out for just 76 in 11.4 overs, their second-lowest T20I total.

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The defeat raises fresh questions over India's aggressive batting approach under head coach Gautam Gambhir, with the young batting unit once again struggling against high-quality fast bowling. It also extends a worrying run under captain Shreyas Iyer, who is still searching for his first T20I win despite winning every toss since taking charge.

For the reigning T20 world champions, the transition phase is becoming increasingly uncomfortable. After a 2-0 series defeat in Ireland, India are now staring at another disappointing bilateral campaign. While they can no longer win the series after England's 2-0 lead and the opening game's washout, victories in the remaining two T20Is would allow them to salvage a 2-2 draw. Even so, the heavy defeat at Trent Bridge has intensified questions over the team's form, balance and direction ahead of a packed international calendar.

For now, India need to quickly address their recurring struggles against high-quality pace, refine their ultra-aggressive batting approach, and tighten their death bowling if they are to avoid a second successive disappointing bilateral campaign following the recent series loss to Ireland.

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