Switzerland vs Colombia Highlights: Swiss Win Penalty Shootout To Reach Quarter-Finals At World Cup 2026

Switzerland booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals for the first time since 1954 after defeating Colombia 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a tense 0-0 draw at BC Place in Vancouver on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel emerged as the hero for Murat Yakin's side, saving Cucho Hernández's spot-kick before Rubén Vargas converted the decisive penalty to send the Swiss through to a blockbuster last-eight meeting with defending champions Argentina.

The match also marked a personal milestone for James Rodríguez, who became Colombia's all-time leader for FIFA World Cup appearances after starting his country's Round of 16 encounter.

Rodríguez nearly created the breakthrough midway through the first half, curling a dangerous free-kick into the box after Díaz had been fouled, but Gregor Kobel gathered comfortably. Switzerland responded with quick transitions but struggled to carve out clear opportunities against Colombia's organised defence.

The contest remained finely balanced after the interval, although the physicality increased significantly. Granit Xhaka and Zakaria were booked in quick succession for cynical fouls, while Suárez also entered the referee's notebook after another late challenge.

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Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo introduced Juan Fernando Quintero and Jaminton Campaz in the 65th minute in search of greater attacking urgency. Switzerland responded with changes of their own as both teams looked to find a decisive breakthrough.

The closest either side came in normal time arrived in the 73rd minute when Camilo Vargas raced off his line to punch away Fabian Rieder's free-kick delivery, colliding heavily with Breel Embolo in the process. Both players were able to continue though after receiving treatment on the field.

With neither side able to break the deadlock after 90 minutes, the contest moved into extra time.

Colombia came agonisingly close to winning it in the 99th minute when Jhon Lucumí powered a header against the crossbar from Quintero's corner. Moments later, Kobel produced a superb fingertip save to deny Campaz from distance before Nico Elvedi threw himself in front of Luis Díaz's goal-bound effort early in the second period of extra time.

Switzerland almost snatched victory themselves through Xhaka's long-range strike, which drifted narrowly over, but Colombia wasted the best chance of extra time when Campaz fired over the bar from close range after a rare Swiss defensive lapse.

The tie was ultimately decided from the penalty spot.

Quintero and Xhaka converted the opening penalties before Davinson Sánchez struck the crossbar. Switzerland then missed the chance to seize full control when Manuel Akanji blasted his effort over the bar. Gregor Kobel responded by saving Cucho Hernández's penalty, leaving Rubén Vargas to calmly convert the decisive spot-kick after Luis Díaz had kept Colombia alive, sealing a 4-3 shootout victory for the Swiss.

Switzerland will now face Lionel Messi's Argentina in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on July 11.

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