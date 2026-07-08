FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Fixtures: Full Schedule, Dates, IST Kick-Off Times And Format Explained

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has entered its final stretch after weeks of action across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams began with 12 groups before introducing a Round of 32 for the first time, making the road to the title longer and more demanding than ever before.

After navigating the expanded format and two knockout rounds, only eight teams remain in contention for football's biggest prize. The quarter-finals promise a series of heavyweight clashes, with four former world champions still in the hunt alongside nations hoping to script more history.

Road To The Quarter-Finals

Defending champions Argentina have survived two tense knockout encounters to reach the last eight. Lionel Scaloni's side edged Cape Verde 3-2 in the Round of 32 before overcoming Egypt by the same scoreline, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in the Round of 16.

France continued their efficient march through the tournament with a narrow 1-0 victory over Paraguay in the Round of 16, sealed by a Kylian Mbappe penalty. Spain, meanwhile, produced one of the most dramatic moments of the tournament as Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner secured a 1-0 victory over Portugal in the Iberian derby.

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Belgium delivered one of the standout performances of the Round of 16 by thrashing co-hosts United States 4-1, with Charles De Ketelaere scoring twice. England also came through a dramatic contest, defeating co-hosts Mexico 3-2 despite finishing the match with 10 men after goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane.

Norway produced arguably the tournament's biggest upset by knocking out five-time champions Brazil 2-1, with Erling Haaland scoring both goals. Switzerland booked their place in the quarter-finals after holding Colombia to a goalless draw before prevailing 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

Morocco have continued their remarkable rise on the world stage, following up an impressive group-stage campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Canada in the Round of 16, powered by an Azzedine Ounahi brace.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals Fixtures (IST)

Friday, July 10

1:30 AM: France vs Morocco

Saturday, July 11

12:30 AM: Spain vs Belgium

Sunday, July 12

2:30 AM: Norway vs England

6:30 AM: Argentina vs Switzerland

With just three matches separating the remaining teams from World Cup glory, every fixture now carries enormous significance. The winners will advance to the semi-finals and move one step closer to lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy on July 19.

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