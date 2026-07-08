Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On July 8

Good Morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is up 0.17% at 24,067 as of 12:06 pm. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) rose 0.11% and 0.09% respectively.

Indian Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks erased morning gains, halting a four-day gaining streak amid weekly F&O expiry and negative cues from global peers. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 31.65 points, or 0.13%, lower at 24,398.70, while the BSE Sensex fell 104.35 points, or 0.13%, to end at 78,180.72.

Meanwhile, oil markets remained in focus after a vessel was reportedly struck while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, underlining that security risks persist even as shipping through the strategic waterway gradually recovers.

US Markets Recap

Wall Street indices were split at open on Tuesday, as S&P 500 and Nasdaq edged lower after semiconductors took a hit and Dow Jones remained unaffected in the green due to low tech exposure.

S&P 500 opened 0.10% lower at 7,526.74, Nasdaq was down 0.5% to 25,967.17, whereas Dow Jones Industrial Average geared up for a new record after opening 0.33% higher at 53,220.77.

Asian Market Update

Asian markets opened lower on Wednesday as investors assessed the fresh escalation in the Middle East after the United States launched new strikes on Iran, raising concerns over regional stability and energy supplies. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 0.90%, while South Korea's Kospi edged 0.07% lower. Australia's ASX 200 declined 1.29%.

Commodity Check

Oil prices rose on Wednesday amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising fresh concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude climbed as much as 2.8% to trade above $76 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $72 a barrel.

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