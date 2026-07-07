Buy, Sell Or Hold: Infosys, SBI, Trent, Hindalco And Samvardhana Motherson — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Trent Ltd.? Should you hold shares of State Bank Of India Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Infosys Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.?

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan and G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Trent (CMP: Rs 2,927.80)

Shah: Hold

If you see consolidation of the stock at around Rs 2,900.

Then one can go long on the stock.

Hold the stock.

State Bank Of India (CMP: Rs 1,038.10)

Shah: Buy On Dips

Has seen good correction in the high levels in past two days.

Ideal levels to enter include Rs 1,020-Rs 1,010.

Expect the stock to head towards the mark of Rs 1,100- Rs 1,120 on the upside.

Samvardhana Motherson International (CMP: Rs 143.37)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Would recommend a hold.

Valuation is expensive but it's a strong growth stock.

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Hindalco Industries (CMP: Rs 969.50)

Shah: Hold

More steam left in the stock.

No need to book profits on current level.

Continue to hold.

Will probably see a good rally to the mark of Rs 1,050 on th upside.

Infosys (CMP: Rs 1,071.80)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Pain is going to continue for IT stocks on short term.

Optimistic about Infosys due to AI investments.

Have 'underperform' rating for the sector.

Waaree Energies (CMP: Rs 2,841.20)

Shah: Hold

Hold the stock.

Keep stoploss of Rs 2,800 on the downside.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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