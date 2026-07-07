Mohammed Siraj Shares Emotional Tribute As Cristiano Ronaldo Bows Out Of FIFA World Cup

India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj paid an emotional tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese striker's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey came to an end.

Ronaldo signed off from football's biggest stage after his nation were knocked out in the Round of 16 clash against Spain, bringing the curtain down on a World Cup career that lasted for six editions.

Following Portugal's exit, Siraj took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, whom he has long admired and considers one of his biggest sporting inspirations.

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"No matter what happened today, you will always be my inspiration, Cristiano. A single game can never define your greatness. Thank you for inspiring millions around the world," Siraj wrote on his Instagram Story.

The Indian pacer has never hidden his admiration for Ronaldo, and has often celebrated with the Portuguese star's iconic "Siu" celebration. Siraj has always spoken in the past about drawing inspiration from Ronaldo's discipline, fitness and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Notably, Portugal's World Cup campaign came to an end on Monday after a defeat to Spain, bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearance at the tournament.

Ahead of the competition, the 41-year-old had confirmed that the 2026 edition would be his last FIFA World Cup.

Despite falling short of lifting the coveted trophy, Ronaldo leaves behind an extraordinary legacy. He remains the only player to score in six different FIFA World Cups and is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football.

Following Portugal's elimination, Ronaldo reflected on the result, saying he had no regrets about his efforts.

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"Sad - it's normal after being eliminated like this. I've given everything, I've given my best, and I leave with a clear conscience. This is soccer, this is life for a soccer player. Sometimes you win and sometimes you lose," he said.

Siraj's homage matched the emotions of millions of fans throughout the world, who applauded Ronaldo's incredible career and lasting impact on the sport.

While the World Cup title eluded the Portuguese great, his achievements, longevity and influence have cemented his place among football's greatest players.

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