Mumbai's Vihar Lake Overflows Within Days Of Monsoon Hitting The City

Vihar lake in North Mumbai started overflowing at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, amid a heavy downpour of rain after the Indian Meteorological Department declared a red alert for Mumbai Suburbs.

The Municipal Corporation's Hydraulic Engineer Department stated that the lake started overflowing due to rainfall in its catchment area over the past few days.

Vihar Lake is one of the seven lakes supplying water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area. The lake started overflowing last year on Aug. 18, 2025. In 2024, it overflowed on July 25. It had also started overflowing the year priro on 26 July 2023. It has a storage capacity of 27,698 million litres.

Among the lakes supplying water to the BMC, Vihar Lake is among the smallest with the other, Tulsi Lake, being the littlest. On average, 90 million liters (9 crore liters) of water is supplied to Vihar Lake on a daily basis.

The lake is located approximately 28.96 kilometers away from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters.

The Construction of this lake was completed in the year 1859. The construction cost approximately Rs 65.5 lakh at the time.The lake has a catchment area of ​​approximately 18.96 square kilometers, and when filled to capacity, the water surface area spans about 7.26 square kilometers.

When the lake is full, its usable water storage capacity is 27,698 million liters (i.e., 2,769.80 crore liters). Once the lake fills to capacity and overflows, its water flows into the Mithi River.

(This is a developing story.)

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