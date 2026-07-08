Nifty Down 0.5%, Sensex Drops 400 Points: Three Reasons Why Market Is Falling

Indian markets are under heavy pressure in Wednesday's session as escalating tensions in the Middle East have triggered a broad risk‑off move. At 11:20 am, the Nifty slid more than 120 points (down 0.5%) to around 24,3,72 while the Sensex dropped over 400 points (down 0.53%) to nearly 78,732.

Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 0.78%, while Sensex fell as much as 0.80%.

Sectors are trading mixed, with most in the red. Nifty Oil and Gas has fallen the most, trading around 1.32% lower, followed by FMCG, and Media. Nifty Realty is surging by over 1%.

The broader market is facing pressure too, with the Nifty Smallcap 250 falling almost 0.1%, and the Nifty Midcap 150 dropping about 0.16%.

Here's three reasons why markets are crashing on Wednesday:

Geopolitical Tensions

The US military launched new strikes against Iran early on Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said American forces carried out the strikes to "impose heavy costs" on Iran for targeting commercial vessels crewed by civilians in an international waterway.

CENTCOM said the targets included Iranian air defence systems, radars and more than 60 small boats operated by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The boats have played a central role in harassing vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US military said it remained “postured and prepared” to hold Iran accountable if the agreement is not followed, adding that the latest round of strikes had concluded.

Iran confirmed the strikes but did not provide details on any casualties or damage. State media reported explosions in Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Sirik.

Get the live updates on the US-Iran war here.

Crude Prices On The Rise

Oil prices surged on Wednesday after the US launched military strikes against Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East and raising fresh concerns over disruptions to global energy supplies.

Brent crude climbed as much as 2.8% to trade above $76 a barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose above $72 a barrel.

This came after the US said it had carried out "powerful strikes" against Iranian targets in response to a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. According to Iranian media, explosions were reported on an island near the strait, while Tehran vowed to respond.

The latest escalation also saw the US Treasury revoke a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iran to continue limited oil exports under last month's interim peace agreement. The decision effectively tightens restrictions on Iranian crude sales once again.

ALSO READ: Oil Prices On July 8: Brent Crude Surges 3% To $76 As US Strikes Iran After Ship Attacks

F&O Signals Show Fresh Short Bets

F&O data showed open interest in Bank Nifty futures rose 30.75% since the last expiry, while total open interest increased 47.28%. Call open interest rose 57.90% and put open interest increased 40.33%.

In the options market, the highest open interest on both the call and put sides was concentrated at the 58,000 strike. Call open interest additions were strongest around the 58,000 strike, while the largest reduction in put open interest was seen near the 57,500 strike.

The futures trends screen showed Bank Nifty in the liquidation category, with open interest declining 0.68% in the current contract. Fresh short positions were also visible across several banking contracts, including Bank Nifty, Union Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and RBL Bank.

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