Uno Minda Shares In Focus As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage With 'Buy'; Top Sector Pick — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Uno Minda Ltd. with a Buy rating and has ranked the stock as its top pick in the auto ancillary sector.

The brokerage values Uno Minda at 45 times FY28E earnings per share to arrive at a target price of Rs 1,406 per share, implying a potential upside of 25% from the current levels.

The brokerage believes Uno Minda will fit in as a long-term structural growth story given:

its well-diversified mix that shields it from the cyclicality of any particular sector, strong presence in different segments with high-growth potential, ability to foray into new emerging businesses either on its own or through partnerships with huge growth potential in future, and key beneficiary of emerging trends in the sector as highlighted above.

Considering these factors, along with solid financial strength and robust growth expectations, Uno Minda's premium valuations appear justified.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Uno Minda Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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