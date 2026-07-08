Who Was Prabhas Mondal? Baruipur Rape-Murder Case Accused Killed In Police Encounter

One of the four men accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, on Kolkata's southern outskirts, was killed in a police encounter overnight.

Who Was Prabhas Mondal?

Prabhas Mondal was among the first three suspects arrested after the child's body was discovered stuffed inside a sack in a pond in Baruipur.

Investigators have said he was the one tasked with luring the girl to an isolated location where two other accused, identified as Ananda Sardar and Dibakar Sardar, were reportedly waiting. Both of them, along with Mondal, are said to have confessed to their roles in the crime, sources told NDTV.

A fourth suspect, Kabir Mollah, was detained separately from Basirhat a day before the encounter.

How The Encounter Unfolded

Mondal was reportedly taken to the crime scene around midnight for a reconstruction of events.

During the exercise, he allegedly attempted to snatch a firearm from an accompanying police officer and flee, prompting personnel to open fire, police said. He was then shot and killed on the spot.

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A Crime That Sparked Unrest

The child's murder triggered days of unrest across Kolkata's southern suburbs after her body surfaced on Sunday, with demonstrators damaging railway property and police vehicles in the aftermath.

At least 20 people have since been detained in connection with the vandalism, with police alleging some of them were also involved in beating an unrelated man, Indrajit Mondal, to death on suspicion that he was linked to the case.

Police have said the crime bore hallmarks of premeditation, with post-mortem findings indicating water in the girl's lungs, suggesting she may still have been alive when she was placed inside the sack.

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Political Heat Over Handling Of The Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari met the families of both the murdered girl and the lynching victim in Baruipur days before the encounter, warning that roughly 200 people had been identified for instigating the violent protests and that offenders would face strict consequences.

He has since ordered every police station in the district to step up measures against crimes targeting women and asked Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta for a detailed report within 72 hours.

The Trinamool Congress has separately accused the police of attempting to shield the case's principal accused.

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