FDA's Tukaram Mundhe Faces Setback As HC Declares Action Against Goras Bhandar Illegal

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director Tukaram Mundhe has suffered a legal setback after the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court held that the department's action against Wardha's well-known Goras Bhandar was illegal, according to a report by NDTV Marathi.

The court has directed the FDA to immediately restore the licence of Goras Bhandar, which had been suspended following an inspection and seizure operation conducted by the department.

The FDA had shut down Goras Bhandar on May 31, citing alleged unhygienic conditions at the premises. Food products available at the establishment were also seized during the action.

However, the High Court noted that the FDA revoked the establishment's licence even before receiving the test reports of the seized food items. The court found the move hasty and criticised the department's action, ruling that such a step could not stand judicial scrutiny.

Goras Bhandar Challenged Closure In Court

Goras Bhandar had challenged the FDA's decision before the court, arguing that suspending the licence before the laboratory reports were available was unlawful. The organisation also submitted that the closure had affected the local milk distribution network, on which several dairy farmers depend.

The establishment has reportedly remained closed since May 31, causing financial losses estimated at around Rs 50 lakh. Its management has now raised the question of compensation for the losses suffered due to the FDA's action.

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What Is Goras Bhandar

Goras Bhandar holds historical significance in Wardha. It was established in 1931 by Mahatma Gandhi, Vinoba Bhave and Jamnalal Bajaj. The centre continues to play an important role in the livelihood of hundreds of local dairy farmers who supply milk there daily.

Following the High Court's order, the path has been cleared for Goras Bhandar to reopen after completing the necessary legal formalities. The decision is expected to bring relief to both the institution and the farmers dependent on it.

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