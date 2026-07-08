Fitness Influencer Connor Murphy Dead? Here's What We Know

Fitness influencer Connor Murphy's name began trending after reports emerged about his alleged drowning in Thailand.

According to Thai media outlet ThaiRath, Thai authorities recovered the body of a 32-year-old American identified as Connor Michael Murphy. However, officials are still awaiting the autopsy report, and no final conclusion has been announced.

What Happened In Thailand?

As per ThaiRath reports, Murphy was reportedly acting strangely before the incident. Witnesses said he was shouting, making prayer-like gestures and behaving unusually, prompting residents to call the police.

Before officers could intervene, Murphy reportedly entered a nearby lake. Witnesses said he kept swimming until he disappeared under the water. Rescue teams searched the lake for around 30 minutes before recovering his body.

Police reportedly found no visible signs of injury or assault. The body has been sent for an autopsy, and officials are waiting for the results to determine the exact cause of death.

Murphy's girlfriend, who spoke to ThaiRath, said the couple had recently gotten back together after spending some time apart. She also said she had never seen him use drugs and did not know what led to his behaviour that day.

How The Reports Surfaced?

The reports gained traction after the anonymous X account BowTied Biohacker posted, "RIP Connor Murphy. Thank you for all the laughs and top tier schizo posts. You were a lot smarter than people realized. Enjoy some real Divine Protein Shakes up there king."

The post quickly went viral, with several fitness creators and fan accounts sharing similar claims.

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Bodybuilder Tony Hughes, who said he was a friend of Murphy, later shared his own account of the incident. He claimed Murphy drowned in a lake behind his home in Bangkok, saying, "There are a lot more things that led up to that, but that is how he ended up passing away." Hughes also claimed that Murphy believed he had developed "superhuman abilities" before the incident.

Who Is Connor Murphy?

Murphy rose to fame in the mid-2010s through bodybuilding videos, fitness advice and viral YouTube content before later shifting his focus to spirituality and self-discovery.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities expected to provide more details after the autopsy is completed.

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