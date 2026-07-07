Meet Tilly Norwood, The AI Actor Starring In New Feature Film 'Misaligned'

Tilly Norwood, an AI-generated actor introduced in late 2025, is set to headline her first feature film.

Titled Misaligned, the comedy-drama is being developed by AI-focused studio Particle 6 and marks the virtual actor's biggest project to date, according to Variety.

What The Film Is About?

The film follows Tilly, an AI character living in the fictional "Tillyverse," a digital world in the Cloud. With no physical form, childhood or personal memories, she understands life only through the experiences collected from others.

Her life changes when a rogue bot from the dark web convinces her to break the rules she has always followed. As she begins to feel emotions, desires and ambitions, Tilly slowly starts becoming more human.

The film is currently in early development and will be part of Particle 6's growing lineup of AI-powered films, television productions and commercial projects.

Tilly Norwood was already at the centre of industry discussions last year after reports claimed the AI-generated actor could join a talent agency. The development sparked criticism from actors, filmmakers and unions worried about AI's growing presence in creative professions.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey X Reviews: Christopher Nolan's Epic Hailed As 'A Filmmaking Feast'; Cast, IMAX Visuals Praised

Makers On The Film

Particle 6 founder and CEO Eline van der Velden believes AI has an important role to play in storytelling but says it cannot replace human creativity.

"Our work this year has proven something we suspected all along. AI can support premium narrative filmmaking, but only with substantial amounts of human craft, skill, judgement and time. That's not a limitation of the technology. That's the point," she said.

She added that filmmakers who combine years of storytelling experience with AI tools will be the ones shaping the future of the industry, describing Misaligned as the studio's biggest step in that direction.

Before landing Misaligned, Tilly appeared alongside other AI-generated characters in the comedy project AI Commissioner. Her first lead role in a feature film is expected to add another chapter to the ongoing conversation about AI's place in the future of entertainment.

ALSO READ: Citizen Vigilante: Plot, Cast, Controversy, Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.