Dada First Look Out: Rajkummar Rao Recreates Sourav Ganguly's Iconic Lord's Moment, Release Date Locked

The first glimpse of Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story is finally here. Marking Sourav Ganguly's 54th birthday, the makers unveiled the biopic's first-look poster and confirmed that the film will arrive in cinemas worldwide on May 14, 2027.

Rajkummar Rao As Sourav Ganguly

The poster features Rajkummar Rao as the former India captain, recreating Ganguly's famous jersey-waving celebration from the Lord's balcony after India's memorable NatWest Trophy win over England in 2002.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Rajkummar Rao wished Ganguly on his birthday, writing, "Happy Birthday, our dearest Dada."

Ganguly also shared the poster on his Instagram handle and expressed his excitement. He wrote, "The Best Gift Ever! Can't wait to see you play my cover drive! @rajkummar_rao #Dada #DadaTheSouravGangulyStory."

This isn't the first time Ganguly has praised Rao's casting. In an interview with PTI last year, the former captain had said, "I think the right person is doing it… I'll help him with everything."

Inside The Biopic

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film will follow Ganguly's journey from a young cricketer to one of India's most successful and influential captains. It will showcase the highs and lows of his career, along with the determination, leadership and resilience that helped shape a new era for Indian cricket.

The biopic is produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the Luv Films banner and presented by Gulshan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, T-Series and DBL. Actress Tanya Maniktala will play Ganguly's wife, Dona Ganguly.

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The Iconic Lord's Celebration

The first-look poster brings back memories of the thrilling 2002 NatWest Trophy final at Lord's. Chasing England's 325-run target, India found themselves in trouble after losing five wickets for 146. However, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif stitched together a match-winning partnership before Kaif and Zaheer Khan guided India to a famous two-wicket victory.

After the historic win, Ganguly took off his India jersey and waved it from the Lord's balcony in celebration. The bold gesture became one of the most unforgettable moments in Indian cricket and now serves as the inspiration for the biopic's first look.

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