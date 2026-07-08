Who Is Mariska Hargitay? The Host Who Broke Primetime Emmy Awards Glass Ceiling

Mariska Hargitay is set to achieve another career milestone. The Emmy-winning actor has been named the host of the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, making her the first woman to emcee television's biggest night in 15 years.

While Hargitay is best known for playing Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, her career extends far beyond one iconic role. Over the years, she has established herself as one of television's most respected actresses, a director, producer and passionate advocate for survivors of sexual violence.

Her Rise To Fame

Born in California in 1964, Mariska Hargitay is the daughter of Hollywood actress Jayne Mansfield, who died in a tragic car accident when Hargitay was just three years old.

After appearing in several TV shows and films during the 1980s and 1990s, she landed the career-defining role of Detective Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU in 1999.

More than 25 years later, Benson remains one of television's most iconic characters, with the series set to enter its 28th season and cross the 600-episode mark.

Hargitay has earned eight Primetime Emmy nominations for the role, winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2006, along with a Golden Globe Award. She has also directed and executive-produced several episodes of the long-running show.

More Than An Actress

Hargitay's work extends far beyond acting. Inspired by stories from Law & Order: SVU, she founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, which supports survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

She also directed and produced My Mom Jayne, a critically acclaimed documentary on her late mother, Jayne Mansfield, which is expected to be among this year's Emmy contenders.

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Emmy Hosting Debut

With decades of television success behind her, Hargitay is now preparing to host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. She becomes the first woman to host the ceremony since Jane Lynch in 2011 and is also among the few non-comedians to take on the role, following comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted last year's ceremony.

Speaking about the honour, Hargitay said, "Bringing important stories into the light has been the heartbeat of my career. It's my great honor to host the 78th Emmy Awards and celebrate this extraordinary community of storytellers."

The ceremony will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 14 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

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