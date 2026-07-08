OTT Watchlist: Pritam And Pedro, Inspector Avinash & More — 5 Short Web Series To Binge While Travelling

Long journeys have a way of making time feel slower-unless you've got the right show to keep you hooked. Whether you're waiting at the airport, travelling on a train or settling into a long bus ride, a fast-paced web series can make the trip fly by.

From the laugh-out-loud chemistry of Pritam and Pedro to the stylish mystery of Spider-Noir, these five web series are compact enough to finish on the go.

1. Pritam and Pedro (JioHotstar)

Genre: Crime, Comedy, Detective

Episodes: 6

Runtime: Around 35 minutes per episode

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani

Created by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro follows two completely different individuals, one old-school and instinctive, the other young and tech-driven, as they solve unusual cases together. Their contrasting personalities, witty banter and quirky investigations make every episode entertaining.

Why it's a perfect watch?

Rajkumar Hirani's feel-good storytelling, Arshad Warsi's comic charm and Vir Hirani's fresh screen presence make this an easy, enjoyable watch on the go.

2. Made in India: A Titan Story (Prime Video)

Genre: Biographical Drama

Episodes: 6

Runtime: Around 55 minutes per episode

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, Kaveri Seth, Lakshvir Saran

This inspiring drama traces the remarkable rise of Titan from a bold business idea to one of India's most iconic watch brands. It explores the challenges, breakthroughs and vision behind the company's extraordinary journey.

Why it's a perfect watch?

If you enjoy inspiring true stories, this series is an ideal travel binge. With strong performances led by Jim Sarbh and Naseeruddin Shah, each episode leaves you with a new milestone in Titan's journey, making it difficult to stop halfway.

3. Inspector Avinash Season 2 (JioHotstar)

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Episodes: 10

Runtime: Around 39 minutes per episode

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Amit Sial, Abhimanyu Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdeo

Randeep Hooda returns as STF officer Avinash Mishra, taking on organised crime and dangerous gangsters in 1990s Uttar Pradesh. Packed with action, investigations and tense confrontations, the series keeps the pace high throughout.

Why it's a perfect watch?

With gripping action, realistic crime investigations and cliffhanger endings, every episode ends with enough suspense to make you instantly start the next one.

4. Spider-Noir (Prime Video)

Genre: Superhero, Mystery, Fantasy, Crime, Drama

Episodes: 8

Runtime: Around 45 minutes per episode

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Brendan Gleeson, Jack Huston

Starring Nicolas Cage, Spider-Noir takes viewers to 1930s New York, where an ageing private investigator is forced to revisit his past as the city's masked superhero. Combining detective noir with Marvel storytelling, it offers a fresh and visually striking take on Spider-Man.

Why it's a perfect watch?

With its cinematic noir-inspired visuals, intriguing mystery and Nicolas Cage's standout performance, the series pulls you into its detective world from the very first episode.

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5. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web (Netflix)

Genre: Crime, Action, Thriller

Episodes: 7

Runtime: Around 40–58 minutes per episode

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, Anurag Sinha, Amruta Khanvilkar

Inspired by real smuggling operations, the series follows an Indian Customs team as they attempt to dismantle a powerful international gold-smuggling network. Undercover missions, betrayals and high-stakes action keep the tension alive throughout.

Why it's a perfect watch?

Emraan Hashmi surprises in a refreshing new avatar as Customs officer Arjun Meena, while the fast-paced investigation, undercover missions and relentless twists make it difficult to look away.

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