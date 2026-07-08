X-Men '97 Season 2 Episode 4 Release: Date, Time, Recap, Plot, Where To Watch Marvel Animated Series

After kicking off Season 2 with three action-packed episodes, X-Men '97 is back with Episode 4. With the X-Men still scattered across different timelines, the stakes are only getting higher.

If you've missed any of the action, here's a recap of the first three episodes and a preview of what's coming next.

What Happened in Episode 1, 2 and 3?

X-Men '97 Season 2 begins right after the dramatic Season 1 finale, where the X-Men are scattered across different points in time after the Asteroid M incident. The story unfolds across three timelines — the Future, Ancient Egypt and the Present Day.

In the future, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine and Morph reunite with a young Cable while facing Apocalypse's deadly cyber-hounds. In ancient Egypt, Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Nightcrawler and Beast encounter a young En Sabah Nur, the mutant who will later become Apocalypse, during a conflict with Pharaoh Rama-Tut.

Back in the present, the world moves on without the X-Men. Valerie Cooper forms X-Factor, while Cable recruits Sunspot and Jubilee into X-Force. The two mutant teams eventually clash, ending with Jubilee falling into Emma Frost's trap.

What To Expect From Episode 4?

Episode 4 is expected to focus on the aftermath of Rama-Tut's superlaser attack, with the fate of several X-Men still uncertain. It may also show En Sabah Nur moving closer to becoming Apocalypse, while Forge continues his rescue mission.

At the same time, Cyclops and Jean Grey remain trapped in the future, and X-Force and X-Factor carry on their missions in the present.

Returning Cast

The voice cast includes Ross Marquand (Professor X), Matthew Waterson (Magneto), Ray Chase (Cyclops), Jennifer Hale (Jean Grey), Alison Sealy-Smith (Storm), Cal Dodd (Wolverine), Lenore Zann (Rogue) and George Buza (Beast).

Episode Guide

Unlike the first season, Season 2 opened with three episodes before shifting to a weekly release.

Episode 1: Days of Past Future — Out Now

Episode 2: A Force to Be Reckoned With — Out Now

Episode 3: Rise of Apocalypse – Part I — Out Now

Episode 4: Rise of Apocalypse – Part II — July 8

Episode 5: Weapon X, Lies, and DVDs — July 15

Episode 6: Danger.exe — July 22

Episode 7: Strange Land, Savage Heart — July 29

Episode 8: The Dead Man's Hand — August 5

Episode 9 (Finale): Survival of the Fittest — August 12

When And Where To Watch In India?

X-Men '97' Season 2 Episode 4 premieres on July 8 (Wednesday) and will begin streaming on JioHotstar in India from 12:30 PM IST.

ALSO READ: Citizen Vigilante: Plot, Cast, Controversy, Streaming Details And All You Need To Know

Watch X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer Here:

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