Inox India Share Price Gains 5% On Rs 939-Crore Worth Multiple Order Wins

Inox India Ltd. shares rose nearly 5% on Wednesday as the company secured multiple orders worth Rs 939 crore.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,885 a piece on the NSE, gaining around 78 points around 10.51 am today, defying broader markets as the benchmark index Nifty 50 declined 0.5% during the same period.

This will further expand the order book of the company, which stood at Rs 1,514 crore at the end of the March quarter.

Inox India Share Price Intraday

Mega Order Win Across Business Segments

Inox India Ltd., one of the global leaders in cryogenic technology solutions, has won multiple orders worth Rs 939 crore since 21 May 2026 to date.

The industrial gas segment contributed the most with an order value of Rs 871 crore. Within the IG segment, the company received a ‘Mega' order from the space exploration industry, apart from other minor orders for vaporizers and storage tanks.

Orders worth Rs 44 crore came from the LNG segment for storage tanks, semi-trailers, dispensers, and LNG fuelling station equipment.

The Cryo-scientific solutions segment received orders worth Rs 16 crore, apart from an Rs 8 crore order for Beverage Keg.

Inox CEO, Deepak Acharya, commented, “These orders reinforce our position as a trusted global partner for mission-critical cryogenic solutions. As we continue to expand our presence across geographies and end-use sectors, we are witnessing strong momentum in the adoption of cryogenic technologies for increasingly sophisticated applications, particularly in the space sector. This growing global confidence in our capabilities motivates us to continually raise the bar on engineering excellence, innovation and execution. We remain committed to delivering world-class cryogenic solutions that enable critical industries and support our customers' evolving ambitions worldwide.”

Share price performance

Even though the stock is witnessing a bit of volatility in the past week, Inox India's shares have been on a rise for a year, gaining over 50% during the period, defying muted equity market performance. In 2026, the stock gained nearly 70%, while Nifty 50 declined by 2.07%. As investors are reacting positively to the recent order wins, the stock price has started rising again, snapping last week's decline.

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