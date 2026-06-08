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INOX India, Nelco Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

INOX India Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.00 while Nelco Ltd has declared a final dividend of Re 1.

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INOX India, Nelco Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Unsplash
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Inox India Ltd
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Nelco Ltd.
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INOX India Ltd. and Nelco Ltd. will be of interest on Monday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

INOX India Ltd has announced a final dividend of Rs 2.00 while Nelco Ltd has declared a final dividend of Re 1. The record date for both the stocks is June 9, which is tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Nifty, Sensex Down 1%, All Sectors In Red: Three Reasons Why Market Is Falling Today

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (June 9 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by June 8 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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