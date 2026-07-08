Thunder 3 Season 1 Episode 1 Release: Date, Time, Plot, Where To Watch — All You Need To Know

Thunder 3 Season 1 Episode 1 is set for a global release ahead of its Japanese television premiere, allowing international audiences to watch the anime before it begins airing on TV in Japan.

The anime was produced by Fuji TV and is based on a manga by Yuki Ikeda that was published in Kodansha's monthly shonen magazine.

Plot

In Thunder 3, three childhood friends (Pyontaro, Tsubame and Hiroshi) are called "Small 3" and inseparable friends. Their normal lives are ruined when Pyontaro's cheerful younger sister, Futaba, suddenly disappears.

Determined to bring her home safely, the trio embarks on a desperate search that soon transforms into an extraordinary adventure. As they follow mysterious clues and face unexpected challenges, they venture far beyond the world they know, discovering secrets that test their courage, friendship, and determination.

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Episodes

Unlike a one-time release, new episodes of Thunder 3 will arrive every Wednesday, ensuring fans can continue following the adventure week after week.

Thunder 3 Voice Cast

Netflix has confirmed the main Japanese voice cast for the series:

Honoka Mitsubachi as Futaba

Eri Akiyama as Hiroshi

Natsumi Kawaida as Tsubame

Sayumi Suzushiro as Pyontaro

Further cast members are to be announced.

Release Date and Time, Where to Watch Episode 1?

Thunder 3 Season 1 Episode 1 will stream exclusively on Netflix on July 8, 2026. The platform has secured the global streaming rights and will release the anime ahead of its Japanese television premiere, allowing subscribers around the world to watch the series first.

The first episode is expected to be available at 12:30 p.m Indian Standard Time for viewers in India.

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Watch Thunder 3 Trailer Here:

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