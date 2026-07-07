Go Youn Jung Cast Opposite Squid Game Actor Lee Byung Hun In Action Film 'Nambeol'

Go Youn Jung is adding another major project to her growing filmography. The South Korean actor has officially signed on to star in the upcoming historical action film Nambeol, where she will share screen space with Lee Byung Hun, best known internationally for Squid Game.

The casting was announced by production company Hive Media Corp on July 7 through its official Instagram account, confirming Go Youn Jung as one of the film's lead actors.

Announcing her casting, Hive Media Corp wrote, "COMING SOON, Film Nambeol. Go Youn-jung confirmed for the role of 'Ae-ryeong,' who plunges into the battlefield to save her family. Director: Lee Mo-gae. Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Go Youn-jung."

The makers describe Ae Ryeong as one of the emotional anchors of the story, known for her strong will and determination despite the challenges she faces.

Story And Cast

Set during the early Joseon Dynasty, Nambeol follows the journey of nine warriors from different social backgrounds, each possessing unique fighting skills. Together, they travel to Tsushima Island on a mission to rescue people kidnapped by Japanese raiders.

Lee Byung Hun was previously confirmed as part of the cast and will play Im Eok, the captain leading the rescue mission.

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Go Youn Jung has gained recognition through hit Korean dramas such as We Are All Trying Here and Alchemy of Souls.

In Nambeol, Go Youn Jung will play Ae Ryeong, a courageous woman whose life is turned upside down after Japanese raiders attack her family. Determined to rescue her younger sibling, who is taken to Tsushima Island, she sets out on a dangerous journey through the battlefield.

Production Begins Soon

Directed by Lee Mo-gae, Nambeol is currently in pre-production. Filming is expected to begin in the second half of 2026, while more casting announcements and production updates are likely to be revealed in the coming months.

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