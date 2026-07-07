DA Bonanza For Onam: Kerala Mulls 2% Allowance Hike For Employees By August

Kerala is contemplating a 2% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees to be paid in August, ahead of Onam celebrations, according to a report by Mathrubhumi. Official estimates indicate that the state exchequer may have to spend an additional Rs 60 crore as a result of this action. This year's Onam falls during the final week of August.

The measure is intended to give state government employees financial respite and increase their salaries in advance of Kerala's Onam celebration, according to the publication. It said that the increased DA benefit might be paid out along with salaries in August 2026, citing information that was currently accessible.

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It stated that although an official order is still pending, the announcement is anticipated to be an Onam "gift" for state government workers.

Notably, this follows a 2% revision to DA and dearness relief (DR) by the Ministry of Finance in April, which took effect on January 1st of this year. As a result, the component's share of Basic Pay increases from 58% to 60%.

The All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) is updated every two years. New DA announcements are made in March and October, while rollouts take place in January and July.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) released updated DA and DR for workers and officer employees at all levels for May, June, and July 2026 later in May. Basic salary increased from ₹48,000 to ₹1,17,000 and DA from ₹435 to ₹1,050.

The Indian Railways then announced a 2% increase in DA and DR. According to the Railway Board, DA and DR have been updated for millions of workers, retirees, family pensioners, and other qualified recipients covered by the framework of the 7th Pay Commission.

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DA, a part of the basic wage, attempts to reduce living expenses for employees of the central government, the public sector, the military, banks, and retirees. DA rises have been declared in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh; Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are also considering them.

The DA raises are noteworthy because they raise salaries for over 50 lakh central government workers and payouts for approximately 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including retirees and personnel in the railroad and defence industries.

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