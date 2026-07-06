8th Pay Commission Grants One-Month Extension For Employee Data Upload

The 8th Central Pay Commission has extended the deadline for Central government ministries, departments and Union Territories to submit employee-related data through its online portal to July 31, 2026, after several offices failed to complete the exercise within the original timeline.

The extension gives government organisations an additional month to furnish the information required for the Commission's ongoing review of pay and service conditions.

In an order issued on Monday, the Commission said the extension was necessitated as several ministries and departments were unable to submit the required details within the earlier deadline.

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It directed all designated nodal officers to ensure the pending information is uploaded exclusively through the online portal, clarifying that submissions through email, physical documents, PDFs or Excel sheets will not be accepted.

The data collection exercise marks one of the first major steps in the Commission's work before it begins consultations on revising salaries, allowances and service conditions for Central government employees and pensioners.

The information being sought will help the Commission assess the government's workforce profile, staffing patterns and expenditure before framing its recommendations.

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Besides details of regular employees, the Commission is also collecting data on contractual and outsourced manpower deployed through agencies during FY 2022-23, FY 2023-24 and FY 2024-25.

The exercise covers categories such as Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), housekeeping personnel, data entry operators, drivers, security guards, gardeners and skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled workers.

Instead of headcount, departments have been asked to furnish data in terms of man-months to capture both the number of personnel and the duration of their engagement.

The latest extension pertains only to data submission and does not signal any decision on salary revisions, pensions, allowances or the implementation timeline of the Commission's recommendations.

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