Not So Fresh? FSSAI Calls Out Heritage Foods Over Paneer Claims

The Food Safety And Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) issued notices to Heritage Foods and two other food business operators over misleading claims and labelling violations, according to a social media post from the regulatory body on Monday.

"FBOs are directed to strictly comply with the established regulations and to take corrective measures," the post said.

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Heritage Foods, Dia Foods and Cipzer were sent the notices due to their alleged violation of the FSS Act, 2006. Heritage Foods' used of the term 'fresh' for its panner was deemed misleading by the FSSAI.

"The claim "Fresh Paneer" does not satisfy the conditions stipulated under Schedule V for the use of the term "Fresh". Accordingly, the use of the word "Fresh" is liable to mislead consumers and is considered misleading," the post stated.

The FSSAI said that term "Healthy" inits trademark "Healthy Happiness" is not in accordane with Regulation 8(3) of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

"The use of the term "Healthy" is likely to create the impression that the product inherently promotes or enhances health, thereby rendering the claim misleading," the post said.

FSSAI directed Heritage Foods to submit an explanation within seven days as to why the centre should not take action as perthe provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and the regulations made under it.

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The food safety body has also undertaken similar actions against Dia Foods for its 'La Casa Vegan Hazelnut Spread' for not applying for approval of vegan and organic food endorsement in it license, while labelling the product "100% organic" and "vegan".

It has also issued a notice to Cipzer over its 'Nutraceuticals Juice Capsules' for claims it makes such as "FSSAI Approved", "Boost your immune system", "Remove toxins for your body", and "Made with Organic Vegetables", off which the FSSAI found lacking substantiation and proof.

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