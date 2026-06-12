FSSAI Serves Notices To KFC, Nestle, Flipkart Over Hygiene And Pest Complaints; Shares Fall

India's food regulator has stepped up scrutiny of consumer complaints surfacing on social media, issuing notices to several major food brands and food business operators over allegations ranging from hygiene lapses to contamination concerns. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said it has taken cognisance of complaints circulating on social media and issued notices to Nestlé India for Maggi, KFC, Flipkart and food brand Open Secret.

The regulator's action relates to three separate complaints that gained traction online.

One notice was issued to Nestlé over allegations that insects or larvae were found inside a packet of Maggi noodles. FSSAI has sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR), including vendor details, internal quality-check logs for the batch in question, corrective measures taken to remove affected products from the supply chain, and steps being implemented to prevent a recurrence.

Nestle India's shares have dropped over 3% on the news.

In a separate case, FSSAI issued a notice to a KFC outlet located at MVR Mall in Eluru, Andhra Pradesh, following allegations that the restaurant was operating in unhygienic conditions. The regulator has sought details of deficiencies related to hygiene, sanitation, food handling, storage, waste management, pest control and employee hygiene, along with documentary evidence of corrective and preventive measures.

KFC operator Devyani International has said that they "will conduct an investigation in respect of allegations in the notice and make our representation to FSSAI." Sapphire Foods has said the store in question belongs to Devyani.

The third notice pertains to allegations that Open Secret's “Un-junked Dates” product, delivered through Flipkart Minutes, contained insects. FSSAI has sought internal quality-control records, details of corrective actions taken to remove the product from the supply chain and measures aimed at preventing similar incidents.

Rather than waiting for formal complaints through traditional channels, authorities appear to be monitoring viral consumer posts more closely and initiating preliminary inquiries where food safety concerns are raised.

The notices do not establish wrongdoing and are part of the regulator's fact-finding process. Companies and food business operators have been asked to submit detailed responses and supporting documentation before any further action is considered.

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