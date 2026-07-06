'Eye-To-Eye On Many Things': Netanyahu Opens Up On Trump Ties Post Iran Peace MoU

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected reports of a growing rift with US President Donald Trump, asserting that the two leaders remain closely aligned on Iran despite ongoing US negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear programme.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said any differences between Washington and Jerusalem were being handled privately and insisted the relationship remained strong. "I don't think there's a rift," he said, adding that the US has "no greater ally than Israel" and Israel has "no greater ally than the United States."

Addressing speculation over disagreements on Iran, Netanyahu said both countries share the same objective — preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Deal or no deal, as long as I'm prime minister, Iran will not have a nuclear weapon," he said.

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The Israeli leader noted that while Trump's responsibility is to act in America's interests and his own duty is to safeguard Israel, adding that the two governments are aligned on most issues. "99% of the time we see eye-to-eye," he said.

Netanyahu also outlined what Israel expects from any future agreement with Iran, including the dismantling of uranium enrichment facilities and the removal of enriched nuclear material.

He declined to comment on whether extending negotiations beyond the reported August deadline was acceptable, saying the outcome should be judged only after talks conclude.

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Responding to remarks by US Vice President JD Vance, Netanyahu said he respects Vance but does not necessarily agree with every statement he makes.

He also described Trump as "the greatest friend" Israel has ever had in the White House.

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