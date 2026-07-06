Israeli Officer Filmed Tossing Stun Grenade Into Palestinian Vehicle, Preventing Driver's Exit | Watch

An Israeli Border Police officer was filmed on camera tossing a stun grenade into a Palestinian car in East Jerusalem, pushing the door shut while the car's occupants were inside when the bomb went off.

The incident, which took place in the Qalandiya refugee camp on Sunday, is being “viewed seriously” by police, who announced that the officer would be suspended and a disciplinary decision would follow after a full investigation, as per a report by The Times of Israel.

In the footage, which was obtained by nearby security cameras, the officer can be seen in the doorway of the car, in an apparent disagreement with the driver.

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The cop then gets a stun grenade from his belt, pulls its pin, and tosses it into the car while shutting the door and stopping the driver from getting out. Another police officer is visible on the other side of the car, seemingly also blocking the passenger door from being opened.

Then, while the driver and passengers are still inside the car, the flashbang bursts in the front seat, causing smoke to spill out of the door's crack.

Two passengers in the back seat quickly open the door and escape as smoke billows out. Meanwhile, the officer blocks the door next to the driver, leaning against it to prevent him from getting out. After a moment, the officer steps back, aims his gun at the fleeing passengers, and fires as they take cover behind the car with their hands raised.

Despite being stopped from getting out of the car, the driver appeared to be unharmed, according to the Ynet news site.

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Stun grenades produce a loud blast and a dazzling flash of light by combining a small amount of explosives with a pyrotechnic ingredient. These devices are nominally nonlethal, but when they explode in proximity, they can result in fatalities or severe injuries.

For additional inquiry, the issue has been forwarded to the Department of Internal Police Investigations.

The cop has been suspended from duty, according to police.

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