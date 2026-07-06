French Fashion Face-Off: Dior Edges Out Chanel To Dress Taylor Swift For 'Wedding Of The Decade'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wore Haute Couture creations by creative director Jonathan Anderson at their New York wedding, marking a significant win for Parisian fashion house Christian Dior and giving the brand an advantage in its escalating competition with Chanel for the most coveted celebrity endorsements.

Designing Swift's gown—undoubtedly the biggest bridal commission of the decade—is a major triumph for 41-year-old Anderson, who is eager to prove himself just a year into his leadership of the French luxury house, despite no photographs yet emerging from the tightly controlled Madison Square Garden celebration, reported Reuters.

Chanel's creative director Matthieu Blazy, also new to his role, has revitalised the brand and made his haute couture bridal debut with pop star Dua Lipa's intricately beaded gown for her June wedding in Sicily.

ALSO READ: Dior, Madison Square Garden, And 1,000 Guests: Inside Taylor Swift's $20 Million Wedding

However, the immense media attention surrounding Swift's wedding is expected to provide Dior—one of LVMH's flagship brands—with significantly greater exposure as it aims to boost demand in a slow luxury market. With 273 million Instagram followers and a devoted global fanbase, Swift offers Dior a level of visibility that few marketing campaigns can match.

Dior stated that the couple's wedding looks were designed by Anderson in close collaboration with them and crafted in its ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris.

In the weeks leading up to the ceremony, speculation about Swift's dress ran high, with Stella McCartney, one of her favourite designers, and Givenchy's Sarah Burton widely considered top contenders. However, the prediction market Kalshi favoured Dior as the likely choice, with Oscar de la Renta coming in second.

Although Swift often wears high-end labels, she seldom attends fashion events and frequently supports smaller or lesser-known brands. For instance, her engagement ring was crafted by independent jeweller Artifex Fine Jewellery. Known for her all-American style, she wore Ralph Lauren for her engagement photos but ultimately chose French couture for the main event.

Anderson, a Northern Irish designer who led Loewe for 11 years before joining Dior, has already experienced a busy bridal season. In the past month alone, Dior revealed two other haute couture wedding gowns designed by him, worn by Chinese model Ming Xi and Brazilian influencer Elisa Zarzur.

ALSO READ: Why Did Taylor Swift Pick Madison Square Garden For Her Wedding Over A Hotel Or Private Estate?

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