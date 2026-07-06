Gurugram Shocker: Wife Shot Dead At Girlfriend's House; Husband Absconds With Lover

In a chilling case, that has shocked Haryana, Gurugram Police have arrested a man, 25-year-old Ankit, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Rajni Devi, for allegedly conspiring to murder his wife at the girlfriend's rented accomodation in Manesar.

After allegedly committing the crime, the accused fled and remained absconding for over a month before being apprehended by the Gurugram Police.

The victim, a 22-year-old woman, had gotten married to Ankit in February 2026, around three months before the murder. However, investigations have revealed that Ankit continued a long standing relationship with Rajni Devi, with whom he had reportedly been involved for nearly three years before his marriage.

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Rajni worked at a beauty parlour in Manesar, while Ankit ran a tobacco shop. They reportedly met through their work and continued their relationship even after Ankit got married.

Investigators believe that the murder was pre-meditated. On May 21, Ankit allegedly convinced his wife to accompany him to Rajni's rented room. Once inside the flat, he allegedly shot his wife dead using an illegal firearm. Police have said that the pistol used in the crime had been obtained from Uttar Pradesh about two months before the murder, pointing to pre-meditation.

On May 22, the victim's mother approached the Manesar Police Station to report that her daughter had been missing since the previous day. As the husband and his family failed to provide a convincing explanation about her whereabouts, police launched an investigation.

The probe eventually led to the discovery of the victim's body, following which the missing person's case was converted into a murder investigation.

After allegedly committing the crime, Ankit and Rajni fled to Haridwar and later escaped to Nepal to evade arrest. The two reportedly remained outside the area for over a month. They returned to India on June 30, after which the police tracked and arrested them, Times of India reported.

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Both the accused were arrested and produced before a local court, which granted the police five days of custody for further interrogation. Investigators are now examining the sequence of events that led to the murder, including the procurement of the illegal firearm and the extent of Rajni's alleged involvement in the crime.

The police are also investigating whether any other people assisted the accused in the crime.

Both Ankit and Rajni are facing charges related to murder and criminal conspiracy and remain in police custody while the investigation remains ongoing, with the police continuing to collect forensic evidence and verify all aspects of the case.

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