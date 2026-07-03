Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal Shows Middle Finger To Media On Camera, Video Goes Viral

Siya Goyal, accused of allegedly murdering her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal, with the help of her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, has made an obscene gesture towards media personnel, showing middle finger, while being escorted by the police. The incident comes as investigators continue probing the case, which was initially believed to be an accidental fall.

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Police escorted Siya to her residence in Pune's Market Yard area to recover clothes allegedly worn on the day of the crime. During the visit, she made the gesture in full public view.

Both Siya and Chetan have been arrested as accused in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan. Police claim the duo allegedly pushed Ketan off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18 after planning the crime. Both accused remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

The grand wedding of Siya and Ketan had already been finalised by their families for November, but Chetan—unhappy with the relationship—viewed the fiancé as an obstacle. This allegedly drove the lovers to hatch a sinister murder plot.

The first murder attempt allegedly took place on June 14, however, Ketan survived by grabbing onto a cliffside bush, after which, Siya allegedly covered up saying she had spotted a snake. Investigators claim she later lured him back to the fort, where she and Chetan fatally pushed him into the gorge.

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Police recovered clothes allegedly worn by Siya on the day of the crime and claim the duo rehearsed the murder earlier. Investigators are seeking polygraph tests to verify conflicting statements from both accused.

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