Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's Old Nightclub Video With Beer In Hand, Heated Phone Call Goes Viral

An old video of Siya Goyal, an accused in the alleged murder of Pune-based businessman Ketan Agarwal, has resurfaced online and gone viral, adding fresh attention to the ongoing investigation and triggering renewed debate on social media.

The clip, reportedly recorded in December 2025, shows Siya inside a pub or nightclub holding a drink while speaking on the phone during a heated argument. In the video, she is heard using abusive language and making emotional remarks linked to alleged cheating and relationship conflict. During the call, she can be heard saying, “First he cheats on me, then he calls me.”

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The resurfaced footage has been widely circulated across social media platforms, with users sharing it alongside other previously surfaced clips linking Siya Goyal and her co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary. One such video shows the duo attending a cricket league match together prior to the alleged crime.

The case pertains to the death of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly pushed from a 400-foot cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district during a trek on June 18, 2025. Police have alleged that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary conspired in a pre-planned plot to eliminate him. Both accused are currently under arrest and remanded to police custody until July 3.

The case has also drawn attention to previous family statements. Following a 12-hour police interrogation, Siya's father, Praveen Goyal, stated that he had “not even one percent” knowledge of any relationship between his daughter and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

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He added that the marriage alliance had been arranged after horoscope matching, with both families approving the match based on compatibility. He also dismissed claims of any secondary alliance discussions and denied hiring or meeting any lawyer linked to the case, alleging possible misrepresentation in documents, as per the media reports.

The video is a stark contradiction in the family's defence. Siya's mother, Pooja Goyal, had earlier maintained that her daughter stayed away from parties, alcohol, and smoking.

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