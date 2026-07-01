Pune Bizman Murder: Siya Goyal Wanted To Leave 'Boyfriend' Chetan? Brother Makes Big Claim

Sahil Goyal, the brother of Lohagad murder accused Siya Goyal, has broken his silence, claiming that his sister genuinely wanted to marry her fiancé, Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal, and had decided to end all ties with her alleged lover and co-accused, Chetan Chaudhary. However, his claims contradict the findings of the ongoing police investigation.

In an interview with NewsDotz, Sahil said he was aware of Siya's relationship with Chetan. "Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them. She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan."

He chose not to inform their parents because Siya had repeatedly assured him.

According to Sahil, Siya was actively involved in wedding preparations. "She spent hours planning her pre-wedding photoshoot with Ketan. She picked her favourite songs and locations for the shoot. She would discuss all this with Ketan for hours on video calls."

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He also said Siya had initially been confused about her relationship with Chetan, whom she considered a friend.

"She told me they were friends and that she enjoyed his company. She was confused about the nature of the relationship. I tried to explain to her that sometimes people confuse friendship for love, but it's okay. It happens at a young age. I did not tell anyone about it, as she was not sure herself. And she told me she wanted to move ahead with Ketan."

However, Police have disputed Sahil Goyal's claims. Investigators are probing whether he concealed information, citing a cab driver's statement that he forced Siya to travel and questioning his silence over Ketan's allegedly torn passport and cancelled Bali trip.

Sahil has been questioned for hours but has not been named as an accused. Meanwhile, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remain in police custody in connection with the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18.

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