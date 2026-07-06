FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Race: Haaland Moves Joint-Top; Kane, Bellingham Add To Tally

The race for the Golden Boot at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has become one of the tournament's biggest talking points, with several of football's biggest stars still in contention as the quarter-finals approach.

France forward Kylian Mbappe, Argentina's talisman Lionel Messi and Norway striker Erling Haaland are currently tied on seven goals each.

However, Mbappe sits at the top of the standings because FIFA uses assists as the first tiebreaker, and the France captain has registered two, while Messi and Haaland are yet to record an assist in this tournament.

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England captain Harry Kane remains firmly in the hunt after taking his tally of goals to six with a penalty in England's dramatic 3-2 win over Mexico in the Round of 16 on Sunday (Monday for India).

His teammate Jude Bellingham also boosted his Golden Boot hopes by scoring a brace in the same match, taking his tournament tally to four goals. The performance not only helped England reach the quarterfinals but has also made Bellingham one of the standout performers of the knockout stage.

France winger Ousmane Dembele and Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal are also tied on four goals each, keeping themselves within striking distance should their teams continue advancing.

While Bellingham trails the leaders by three goals, England's progress in the tournament gives the Real Madrid midfielder a chance to close the gap in the remaining matches.

FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The Golden Boot is awarded to the tournament's highest goalscorer. If players finish level on goals, FIFA first considers assists, followed by the fewest minutes played to determine the winner.

Goals scored in penalty shootouts are not counted.

With the knockout rounds entering a decisive phase, every goal could alter the leaderboard. Whether it's Messi chasing another piece of World Cup history, Mbappe looking to retain his Golden Boot, Haaland enjoying a dream World Cup debut, Kane seeking a second gong, or Bellingham continuing his breakout campaign, the race promises to remain one of the tournament's defining storylines.

(Stats accurate as of July 6, 2026 and according to FIFA.)

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