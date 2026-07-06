Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms FIFA World Cup 2026 Will Be His Last: 'Let's Hope Tomorrow Isn't My Last Game'

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the final World Cup of his career. The Portugal captain made the announcement during the pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Round of 16 clash against Spain on Sunday, while making it clear that he has not decided when he will retire from international football.

"This will be my last World Cup, but let's hope tomorrow isn't my last game... I want to enjoy it as much as possible," Ronaldo told reporters ahead of Portugal's knockout clash.

The 41-year-old said he was at peace with everything he had achieved in football and was motivated purely by his love for the game.

"To be honest, whatever happens tomorrow, I will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1000%. Because I've given everything in football. I don't need it; I live well, but it's about passion. I play football because I love it," Ronaldo said.

While confirming this would be his final World Cup, Ronaldo stressed that he had not yet set a timeline for ending his international career. "Whether I am playing or not, I will always have an important role with this national team. I will finish when I decide to finish, as I said years ago," he added.

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Ronaldo also downplayed suggestions that his legacy depends on lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy.

"I'm not missing anything; God has been generous to me. I won't be more Cristiano or less Cristiano if I win the World Cup or not," he said.

Ronaldo has continued to rewrite the record books during the 2026 tournament. He became the first player in men's football history to score in six different FIFA World Cups after finding the net in the ongoing edition. His penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32 also made him the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match. With three goals in the tournament so far, Ronaldo has taken his overall World Cup tally to 11 goals in 26 appearances, overtaking Eusébio to become Portugal's all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Fresh from scoring the first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal of his career against Croatia, Ronaldo will now lead Portugal into a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Spain with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Across his international career, Ronaldo remains the most prolific goalscorer in men's international football, with 146 goals and 37 assists in 232 appearances for Portugal. He has led his country to three major trophies, UEFA Euro 2016 and the UEFA Nations League titles in 2019 and 2025.

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