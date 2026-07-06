FIFA Decision To Suspend Folarin Balogun's World Cup Red Card Ban After Reported Trump Call Sparks Backlash

FIFA has suspended the automatic one-match ban handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, clearing him to face Belgium in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. While the red card itself remains on Balogun's record, FIFA used Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to suspend the implementation of the sanction for a one-year probationary period, making him immediately eligible to take the field on Monday.

The decision has sparked one of the tournament's biggest controversies after The New York Times reported that U.S. President Donald Trump personally called FIFA president Gianni Infantino and requested a review of the suspension. Trump later celebrated the ruling on Truth Social, writing: "Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!"

According to The Athletic, FIFA sources insisted that any influence from the White House could not have affected the outcome, pointing to the powers contained in Article 27 and the independent nature of the disciplinary panel.

Balogun was sent off during the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia after a VAR review determined he had caught defender Tarik Muharemovic high on the ankle with his studs. Immediatly after the game, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and captain Christian Pulisic argued the challenge was accidental and did not warrant a straight red card.

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Here's a look at the incident that led to the straight Red Card shown to the USMNT's leading scorer at the World Cup 2026.

The ruling itself is historic. It is the first time FIFA has suspended the enforcement of a red-card ban during a men's World Cup since Brazil's Garrincha was controversially cleared to play the 1962 final after being sent off in the semifinal. Unlike that case, FIFA has not overturned Balogun's dismissal, instead deferring the suspension under its disciplinary regulations.

In its statement, FIFA said: "In line with Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year." The governing body added that if Balogun commits a similar offence during that period, the suspension will automatically be enforced in addition to any new sanction.

The USMNT's Round of 16 opponents, Belgium, reacted furiously to the decision. In an official statement, the Royal Belgian Football Association said it was "astonished" by the ruling, arguing that it contradicts the tournament regulations governing automatic suspensions following red cards. It added that it was exploring "all potential options" to uphold the principles of fair play.

FIFA Decision Sparks Social Media Debate

Bosnian Football was among the first to react, expressing disbelief over FIFA's decision.

Meanwhile, the card game jokes weren't too far behind.

Meanwhile, not everyone was convinced by the red card decision from the outset, with former Netherlands midfielder Clarence Seedorf among those who criticised the referee's call during the United States' win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Former USMNT midfielder Jermaine Jones also questioned the decision, arguing that similar incidents involving other players had gone unpunished.

Meanwhile, Belgium's furious response has also drawn attention, with the country's football association calling for the decision to come under greater scrutiny.

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