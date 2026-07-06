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Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Godrej Consumer, Dabur, ICICI Bank And More On Brokerages' Radar

Check out top stocks under brokerages' radar heading into trade today.

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Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Godrej Consumer, Dabur, ICICI Bank And More On Brokerages' Radar
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Brokerages issued fresh views on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Nykaa, Dabur,  L&T Finance, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, GCPL alongside commentary on sectors such as banking, metals, hotels and consumer goods.

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Overweight with target priceof Rs 1025.
  • Believe the share price will rise over the next 60 days.
  • There was a perceptible pickup in YoY growth in gross advances and managed assets in Q1.
  • Valuation looks attractive versus the stock's historical bands.
  • Sustained, gradual improvement in fundamental performance and a narrowing of the financial performance. gap vs. peers should drive stock outperformance in due course.

Bernstein on HDFC Bank

  • Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 1150.
  • The balancing act continues.
  • CASA deposit growth continued to show improvement.
  • Growth in average loan and deposit balances was lower than period-end growth rates.
  • Suggests that NII growth could lag the headline expansion in loans and deposits.


Citi on Banks Q1FY27 Update

  • HDFC Bank – Growth Steps Up (Above estimates)
  • AXIS Bank – Growth Sustained (In-line)
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank – Growth Moderates (Below estimates)

Morgan Stanley on Banks

  • Diverging loan growth trends
  • IDFC First kept loan growth >20%
  • IndusInd showed early signs of balance sheet stabilization.
  • Deposit momentum improved at both IDFC First and IndusInd
  • Loan and deposit growth picked up for most banks on a seasonally adjusted (YoY) basis
  • CASA ratio moderated; LD ratio increased, all as directionally expected
  • These numbers were in general higher than preliminary preview estimates
  • HDFC Bank saw a meaningful pick up in YoY loan growth, which should be positive for investor sentiment
  • Axis Bank saw continued volume momentum (as seen in Q4)
  • Deposit growth was much higher than expectations
  • Investors will be watching implications for NIM
  • Kotak Bank saw moderation in both loan and deposit growth
  • PSU Banks and mid-sized private banks saw acceleration

Citi on Nykaa

  • Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 240
  • Q1: Sustained BPC Growth; Further Acceleration in Fashion
  • Beauty & Personal Care: Growth Remains Steady
  • Expect Revenue/EBITDA growth at 30%/60% YoY with overall EBITDA margins +150bps YoY to 8%

Morgan Stanley on Nykaa

  • Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 321
  • Q1 Strong Preliminary Beat: Fashion Growth Steps Up
  • Consolidated GMV and NSV growth is expected to be in the early 30% area YoY
  • Beauty continued steady execution, with faster growth in Fashion contributing to sequentially better growth
  • BPC continued its growth momentum
  • Fashion net revenue growth accelerated to near 50% in Q1
  • Increase in growth augurs well for the stock
  • Believe margins remain key to monitor from earnings

Citi on AU Small Finance Bank

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1225
  • Advances Growth Steady, In-Line with estimates
  • Deposits Accelerate with CASA Ratio Recovery
  • Expect to sustain >20% AUM growth

 
Citi on Yes Bank

  • Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 19.5.
  • Loan Growth Accelerates Sharply, Outpacing System Average.
  • LCR Rebounds to 138.5% vs. 119% QoQ.
  • Expect YES Bank to deliver RoAs of ~0.88% including benefit of tax refund.

 
Citi on Dabur

  • Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 425.
  • India FMCG growth remains robust; HPC continues to lead.
  • Healthcare & Beverages recovering; sustainability remains the key monitorable.
  • International business rebounds sharply despite geopolitical challenges.
  • Believe the key debate remains the sustainability of this acceleration.
     

 JPMorgan on Consumer

  • Q1 updates: Godrej Consumer delivers revenue beat backed by strong overseas.
  • Godrej Consumer: Revenue beat led by sequential step-up across markets, costs beginning to ease.
  • Dabur benefits from HPC and overseas growth.
  • Dabur: Double digit revenue growth and stable margins; Mixed category growth trends.
     

Citi on Godrej Consumer

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1300.
  • Broad-based momentum continues.
  • Strong likelihood of exceeding FY27 profit guidance.
  • India continues to deliver healthy volume-led growth.
  • Indonesia: Inflection in growth.
  • GAUM cluster continues to outperform.
  • Margin pressure likely peak in Q1.

 
Nomura on GCPL

  • Maintains buy with target price of Rs 1300.
  • Better vs expected; aided by improvement in Indonesia business.
  • Cost inflation to pressure margins in 1Q,  Mitigating  factors to accelerate recovery through remaining FY27E .
  •  We believe GPCL tracks ahead of its guidance.
  • Will likely see margins improvement in coming quarters.
  • We expect it to step up investments in its new brands / launches .
  •  Believe in the near term, higher investments could limit EBITDA growth to early double-digits.


Nomura on Dabur

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 600.
  • The return of double-digit growth.
  • The stock price has seen a meaningful correction.
  • Given the recent appointment ofCEO, Mr. Herjit Bhalla, there is an expectation for a potential turnaround.
  • Business as started seeing a sequential improvement.


Nomura on Gujarat Energy

  • Maintain Buy cuts target price to Rs. 382 vs Rs 511 earlier.
  • Trading at attractive valuation post restructuring.
  • Basecase assumes industrial volume to revert to pre-war levels as propane availability improves.
  • Volume expectations reset post West Asia normalisation.
  • Trading at bear case implying 5-year low volume and increased margin pressure.


Bofa on Dabur

  • Business recovery continues; Overseas print positive.
  • Valuation discount (vs. peers / own history) already captures the concerns.
  • With visible improvement in business performance, risk-reward appears favorable.


Bofa on GCPL

  • Healthy topline; margins pressures set to ease.
  • Overseas trends seem ahead of expectations.
  • Q1FY27 forecast consolidated revenue/EBITDA/recurring PAT growth of 18%/16%/13% YoY.

HSBC on GCPL

  • Maintain buy with target 1250.
  • Strong revenue print; EBITDA growth along our expectations.
  • Q1FY27 update - expects high-teens consolidated revenue .
  • ﻿﻿ Gave a positive highlight on its FY27 outlook.

HSBC on Metals

  • Aluminium sell-off overdone
  • Remains Buy on HNDL, NALCO
  • Flat steel margins strong
  • We view the fall in LME Aluminium prices as excessive given physical markets remain in deficit
  • Spot steel spreads have weakened. 
  • We expect HRC price increases post festivals. Coking coal remains a key risk
  • ﻿﻿Aluminium remains our preferred metal. 
  • Top Buys: HNDL, NALCO. 
  • We also like TATA, JSW, HZ, Jindal Stainless, all Buys. 
  • Cut TPs on SAIL and Jindal Steel, both rated Hold

CLSA on Capital goods

  • Enter the dragon - India grants two-year exemption to four Chinese transformer players
  • We do not see this move impacting near-term volume growth
  • But increased competition (ex-HVDC converters) is likely to weigh on pricing power and margins of domestic T&D equipment companies such as Hitachi, GE Vernova T&D, BHEL (U-PF) and CG Power
  • If Chinese players do scale-up with Make in India factories, this could lead to a long-term structural cap on the lofty PE multiples enjoyed by the sector
  • Morgan Stanley on L&T Finance
  • Maintains underweight with target price of Rs. 165
  • Q1 business update shows good growth
  • Awaiting details on NIM and credit costs

Morgan Stanley on Dabur

  • Maintains underweight with target price of Rs. 425
  • Q1FY27 in line
  • Better trends observed

Morgan Stanley on GCPL

  • Maintains equal weight with target price of Rs. 1109.
  • Q1FY27 overall is a beat.
  • Demand trends and consumer sentiment were steady.
  • Jefferies on India Industrials.
  • Media reports highlight govt approval of four Chinese companies to supply equipment for govt projects.
  • Import restrictions still remain.
  • Even with supply from these facilities, believe demand-supply mismatch remains.
  • Remain positive on Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy and see the correction as a buying opportunity.
  • Remain constructive on Power T&D with supply to lag demand.
  • Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy are top picks given their strong 40%+ earnings CAGR.

Macquarie on India Industrials

  • Allowing Chinese entities in government contracts.
  • Move is further to government intention to ease shortfall of critical components.
  • Most of the grid companies are in the midst of capacity expansion.
  • Likely to add capacity over the next 2-3 year, which is the validity of this exemption.
  • Negative impact on margins especially for the 765kV GIS players cannot be ruled out.
  • Believe this exemption is to address the current shortage of certain of EHV grid equipment.
  • Unlikely to allow large scale Chinese imports in the sensitive areas of grid infrastructure.

B&K on Hotels

  • Initiates buy on Leela with target price of Rs. 600
  • Initiates buy on Ventive hospitality with target price of Rs. 780
  • India's luxury hospitality sector is in a structural upcycle
  • Demand expected to outpace supply over FY25–28, supporting higher room rates and profitability
  • Leela is well-positioned as a pure-play ultra-luxury hotel operator
  • Expect 15% revenue CAGR over FY26–28 for Leela
  • Expects 11% revenue CAGR over FY26–28 for Ventive

Citi on HDFC bank

  • Removed HDFC Bank from Pan-Asia Focus List.
  • HDFCB continues to offer medium-term upside.
  • Near-term earnings momentum could be tempered by overall loan growth and a moregradual NIM recovery.
  • The ongoing CEO reappointment process remains an important monitorable.

Citi on ICICI Bank

  • Maintains Buy rating and target price of Rs1,720.
  • Added ICICI Bank to the Pan-Asia Focus List given our constructive view on its earnings durability.
  • Sustained broad-based growth and resilient asset quality.
  • ICICI Bank offers compelling near-term risk/reward.
  • Given its high-quality franchise and a balanced approach to growth it deserves to be in focus list.
  • ICICI Bank is our preferred pick in the Indian banking sector.

Macquarie on Dabur

  • Maintains neutral with target price of Rs. 470.
  • Pre-1Q: Above estimate on international strength.
  • India largely in line; international surprises positively.
  • Stable operating margin; PAT to grow at double-digit levels.

Citi on RBL Bank

  • Maintains buy with target price of Rs. 390.
  • Advances Sustained 21% YoY/2% QoQ, Deposits Contract 10% QoQ.
  • We expect modest RoA trajectory at 0.4% for 1Q given NIM contraction and elevated credit cost.
  • Yield compression will be driven by asset mix shifts, and interest reversals.
  • NIMs may recover in 2Q supported by capital infusion.
  • Credit card stress may persist.
  • Opex growth to be curtailed.

Citi on IndusInd bank

  • Maintains sell with target price of Rs. 800
  • Advance Growth Re-accelerates; Run-Rate Inflection Signals Guidance Visibility
  • Disbursement momentum is likely to have improved across vehicle finance, SME, and consumer banking segments.
  • MFI disbursements are likely to outweigh repayments/prepayments
  • Bulk deposits are being actively optimized and deposits may contract QoQ
  • Estimate NIMs (reported) of -3.41% in 1QFY27, up -2bps QoQ.
  • Estimate steady 1.9% credit cost for 1QFY27.
  • Reduction in NNPA is expected to be gradual.

Macquarie on GCPL

  • Maintains outperform with target price of Rs. 1250
  • Strong performance across India and international markets
  • Sees strong likelihood of exceeding FY27 targets in select metrics

Bofa on India's policy momentum

  • The effectiveness of govt initiatives will need to be assessed over time,
  • Investors remain closely focused on the continuation of India's reforms momentum
  • Reforms are being watch closely in areas such as:

a) power distribution,

b) sustained push towards initlatives to curtail Imports/expand exports such as Shipbuliding

c) expanding Electronics manufacturing, Defense and Aerospace

  • the effective implementation of National missions/programs towards Energy security

Citi on L&T finance

  • Retail Disbursements Grew ~36% YoY
  • Retail AUM Growth Accelerates To ~28% YoY
  • Despite seasonal weakness, credit costs to trend down QoQ
  • Current lead indicators point to contained slippages
  • Retail GS3/GS2 to remain stable with an improvement bias.
  • NIMs + fee income to remain broadly  stable, underpinned by a higher-yielding portfolio mix.

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