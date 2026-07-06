Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Nykaa, Godrej Consumer, Dabur, ICICI Bank And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Godrej Consumer Products, Nykaa, Dabur, L&T Finance, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, GCPL alongside commentary on sectors such as banking, metals, hotels and consumer goods.

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Bank

Maintain Overweight with target priceof Rs 1025.

Believe the share price will rise over the next 60 days.

There was a perceptible pickup in YoY growth in gross advances and managed assets in Q1.

Valuation looks attractive versus the stock's historical bands.

Sustained, gradual improvement in fundamental performance and a narrowing of the financial performance. gap vs. peers should drive stock outperformance in due course.

Bernstein on HDFC Bank

Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 1150.

The balancing act continues.

CASA deposit growth continued to show improvement.

Growth in average loan and deposit balances was lower than period-end growth rates.

Suggests that NII growth could lag the headline expansion in loans and deposits.



Citi on Banks Q1FY27 Update

HDFC Bank – Growth Steps Up (Above estimates)

AXIS Bank – Growth Sustained (In-line)

Kotak Mahindra Bank – Growth Moderates (Below estimates)

Morgan Stanley on Banks

Diverging loan growth trends

IDFC First kept loan growth >20%

IndusInd showed early signs of balance sheet stabilization.

Deposit momentum improved at both IDFC First and IndusInd

Loan and deposit growth picked up for most banks on a seasonally adjusted (YoY) basis

CASA ratio moderated; LD ratio increased, all as directionally expected

These numbers were in general higher than preliminary preview estimates

HDFC Bank saw a meaningful pick up in YoY loan growth, which should be positive for investor sentiment

Axis Bank saw continued volume momentum (as seen in Q4)

Deposit growth was much higher than expectations

Investors will be watching implications for NIM

Kotak Bank saw moderation in both loan and deposit growth

PSU Banks and mid-sized private banks saw acceleration

Citi on Nykaa

Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 240

Q1: Sustained BPC Growth; Further Acceleration in Fashion

Beauty & Personal Care: Growth Remains Steady

Expect Revenue/EBITDA growth at 30%/60% YoY with overall EBITDA margins +150bps YoY to 8%

Morgan Stanley on Nykaa

Maintain Overweight with target price of Rs 321

Q1 Strong Preliminary Beat: Fashion Growth Steps Up

Consolidated GMV and NSV growth is expected to be in the early 30% area YoY

Beauty continued steady execution, with faster growth in Fashion contributing to sequentially better growth

BPC continued its growth momentum

Fashion net revenue growth accelerated to near 50% in Q1

Increase in growth augurs well for the stock

Believe margins remain key to monitor from earnings

Citi on AU Small Finance Bank

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1225

Advances Growth Steady, In-Line with estimates

Deposits Accelerate with CASA Ratio Recovery

Expect to sustain >20% AUM growth



Citi on Yes Bank

Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 19.5.

Loan Growth Accelerates Sharply, Outpacing System Average.

LCR Rebounds to 138.5% vs. 119% QoQ.

Expect YES Bank to deliver RoAs of ~0.88% including benefit of tax refund.



Citi on Dabur

Maintain Sell with target price of Rs 425.

India FMCG growth remains robust; HPC continues to lead.

Healthcare & Beverages recovering; sustainability remains the key monitorable.

International business rebounds sharply despite geopolitical challenges.

Believe the key debate remains the sustainability of this acceleration.



JPMorgan on Consumer

Q1 updates: Godrej Consumer delivers revenue beat backed by strong overseas.

Godrej Consumer: Revenue beat led by sequential step-up across markets, costs beginning to ease.

Dabur benefits from HPC and overseas growth.

Dabur: Double digit revenue growth and stable margins; Mixed category growth trends.



Citi on Godrej Consumer

Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1300.

Broad-based momentum continues.

Strong likelihood of exceeding FY27 profit guidance.

India continues to deliver healthy volume-led growth.

Indonesia: Inflection in growth.

GAUM cluster continues to outperform.

Margin pressure likely peak in Q1.



Nomura on GCPL

Maintains buy with target price of Rs 1300.

Better vs expected; aided by improvement in Indonesia business.

Cost inflation to pressure margins in 1Q, Mitigating factors to accelerate recovery through remaining FY27E .

We believe GPCL tracks ahead of its guidance.

Will likely see margins improvement in coming quarters.

We expect it to step up investments in its new brands / launches .

Believe in the near term, higher investments could limit EBITDA growth to early double-digits.



Nomura on Dabur

Maintain buy with target price of Rs 600.

The return of double-digit growth.

The stock price has seen a meaningful correction.

Given the recent appointment ofCEO, Mr. Herjit Bhalla, there is an expectation for a potential turnaround.

Business as started seeing a sequential improvement.



Nomura on Gujarat Energy

Maintain Buy cuts target price to Rs. 382 vs Rs 511 earlier.

Trading at attractive valuation post restructuring.

Basecase assumes industrial volume to revert to pre-war levels as propane availability improves.

Volume expectations reset post West Asia normalisation.

Trading at bear case implying 5-year low volume and increased margin pressure.



Bofa on Dabur

Business recovery continues; Overseas print positive.

Valuation discount (vs. peers / own history) already captures the concerns.

With visible improvement in business performance, risk-reward appears favorable.



Bofa on GCPL

Healthy topline; margins pressures set to ease.

Overseas trends seem ahead of expectations.

Q1FY27 forecast consolidated revenue/EBITDA/recurring PAT growth of 18%/16%/13% YoY.

HSBC on GCPL

Maintain buy with target 1250.

Strong revenue print; EBITDA growth along our expectations.

Q1FY27 update - expects high-teens consolidated revenue .

﻿﻿ Gave a positive highlight on its FY27 outlook.

HSBC on Metals

Aluminium sell-off overdone

Remains Buy on HNDL, NALCO

Flat steel margins strong

We view the fall in LME Aluminium prices as excessive given physical markets remain in deficit

Spot steel spreads have weakened.

We expect HRC price increases post festivals. Coking coal remains a key risk

﻿﻿Aluminium remains our preferred metal.

Top Buys: HNDL, NALCO.

We also like TATA, JSW, HZ, Jindal Stainless, all Buys.

Cut TPs on SAIL and Jindal Steel, both rated Hold

CLSA on Capital goods

Enter the dragon - India grants two-year exemption to four Chinese transformer players

We do not see this move impacting near-term volume growth

But increased competition (ex-HVDC converters) is likely to weigh on pricing power and margins of domestic T&D equipment companies such as Hitachi, GE Vernova T&D, BHEL (U-PF) and CG Power

If Chinese players do scale-up with Make in India factories, this could lead to a long-term structural cap on the lofty PE multiples enjoyed by the sector

Morgan Stanley on L&T Finance

Maintains underweight with target price of Rs. 165

Q1 business update shows good growth

Awaiting details on NIM and credit costs

Morgan Stanley on Dabur

Maintains underweight with target price of Rs. 425

Q1FY27 in line

Better trends observed

Morgan Stanley on GCPL

Maintains equal weight with target price of Rs. 1109.

Q1FY27 overall is a beat.

Demand trends and consumer sentiment were steady.

Jefferies on India Industrials.

Media reports highlight govt approval of four Chinese companies to supply equipment for govt projects.

Import restrictions still remain.

Even with supply from these facilities, believe demand-supply mismatch remains.

Remain positive on Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy and see the correction as a buying opportunity.

Remain constructive on Power T&D with supply to lag demand.

Hitachi Energy and Siemens Energy are top picks given their strong 40%+ earnings CAGR.

Macquarie on India Industrials

Allowing Chinese entities in government contracts.

Move is further to government intention to ease shortfall of critical components.

Most of the grid companies are in the midst of capacity expansion.

Likely to add capacity over the next 2-3 year, which is the validity of this exemption.

Negative impact on margins especially for the 765kV GIS players cannot be ruled out.

Believe this exemption is to address the current shortage of certain of EHV grid equipment.

Unlikely to allow large scale Chinese imports in the sensitive areas of grid infrastructure.

B&K on Hotels

Initiates buy on Leela with target price of Rs. 600

Initiates buy on Ventive hospitality with target price of Rs. 780

India's luxury hospitality sector is in a structural upcycle

Demand expected to outpace supply over FY25–28, supporting higher room rates and profitability

Leela is well-positioned as a pure-play ultra-luxury hotel operator

Expect 15% revenue CAGR over FY26–28 for Leela

Expects 11% revenue CAGR over FY26–28 for Ventive

Citi on HDFC bank

Removed HDFC Bank from Pan-Asia Focus List.

HDFCB continues to offer medium-term upside.

Near-term earnings momentum could be tempered by overall loan growth and a moregradual NIM recovery.

The ongoing CEO reappointment process remains an important monitorable.

Citi on ICICI Bank

Maintains Buy rating and target price of Rs1,720.

Added ICICI Bank to the Pan-Asia Focus List given our constructive view on its earnings durability.

Sustained broad-based growth and resilient asset quality.

ICICI Bank offers compelling near-term risk/reward.

Given its high-quality franchise and a balanced approach to growth it deserves to be in focus list.

ICICI Bank is our preferred pick in the Indian banking sector.

Macquarie on Dabur

Maintains neutral with target price of Rs. 470.

Pre-1Q: Above estimate on international strength.

India largely in line; international surprises positively.

Stable operating margin; PAT to grow at double-digit levels.

Citi on RBL Bank

Maintains buy with target price of Rs. 390.

Advances Sustained 21% YoY/2% QoQ, Deposits Contract 10% QoQ.

We expect modest RoA trajectory at 0.4% for 1Q given NIM contraction and elevated credit cost.

Yield compression will be driven by asset mix shifts, and interest reversals.

NIMs may recover in 2Q supported by capital infusion.

Credit card stress may persist.

Opex growth to be curtailed.

Citi on IndusInd bank

Maintains sell with target price of Rs. 800

Advance Growth Re-accelerates; Run-Rate Inflection Signals Guidance Visibility

Disbursement momentum is likely to have improved across vehicle finance, SME, and consumer banking segments.

MFI disbursements are likely to outweigh repayments/prepayments

Bulk deposits are being actively optimized and deposits may contract QoQ

Estimate NIMs (reported) of -3.41% in 1QFY27, up -2bps QoQ.

Estimate steady 1.9% credit cost for 1QFY27.

Reduction in NNPA is expected to be gradual.

Macquarie on GCPL

Maintains outperform with target price of Rs. 1250

Strong performance across India and international markets

Sees strong likelihood of exceeding FY27 targets in select metrics

Bofa on India's policy momentum

The effectiveness of govt initiatives will need to be assessed over time,

Investors remain closely focused on the continuation of India's reforms momentum

Reforms are being watch closely in areas such as:

a) power distribution,

b) sustained push towards initlatives to curtail Imports/expand exports such as Shipbuliding

c) expanding Electronics manufacturing, Defense and Aerospace

the effective implementation of National missions/programs towards Energy security

Citi on L&T finance

Retail Disbursements Grew ~36% YoY

Retail AUM Growth Accelerates To ~28% YoY

Despite seasonal weakness, credit costs to trend down QoQ

Current lead indicators point to contained slippages

Retail GS3/GS2 to remain stable with an improvement bias.

NIMs + fee income to remain broadly stable, underpinned by a higher-yielding portfolio mix.

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