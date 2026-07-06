TCS, Infosys, Tech Mahindra And More Stocks In Focus As Systematix Reinitiates Coverage Ahead Of Q1 Results

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Systematix Report

In this report the brokerage firm Systematix has highlighted that IT services companies are expected to report another quarter of muted growth despite seasonal strength, impacted by client-specific issues, weakness in select verticals and geopolitical uncertainty.

Net profit growth is expected to lag INR revenue growth, mainly due to hedge losses for some companies.

The brokerage expects addressable tech spending for Indian IT services firms to remain softer YoY in FY27E, as enterprises allocate more capital towards AI and GCC expansion.

Over the next couple of years, tier-1 revenue growth is likely to remain modest at -1% to +5% YoY, constrained by AI-led deflation, weak discretionary demand and macro uncertainty.

Infosys is likely to raise the lower end of its FY27E guidance to 2–3.5%, including acquisition contribution. HCLTech is expected to retain its guidance band, while Wipro is likely to guide for -1.5% to +0.5% revenue growth in Q2 FY27E.

The brokerage reinitiates coverage and revise estimates for the seven IT services stocks under its coverage: TCS, Infosys Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Sonata Software and R Systems.

Valuations and View

Current valuations for large-scale IT firms indicate low growth expectations, while payout yields and FCF yields remain attractive.

Within the sector, Systematix prefers Infosys for its strong AI capabilities and robust partner ecosystem, positioning it to benefit from enterprise AI adoption. The brokerage also likes Tech Mahindra for its potential to outperform large-cap peers on growth.

In small caps, R Systems remains its preferred pick, supported by its product engineering capabilities and improving organic growth potential.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Systematix It Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: South Indian Bank Rated 'Buy' On Nirmal Bang's Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.