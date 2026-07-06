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Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Slip 3% Despite Double Digit Q1 Growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped as much as 3.24% to Rs 383.9 apiece.

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Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Slip 3% Despite Double Digit Q1 Growth
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Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell after the opening bell on Monday, July 6 as the lender declared  provisional numbers for the April to June quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped as much as 3.24% to Rs 383.9 apiece. The scrip was trading 3% lower by 9:28 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.33%.

On Saturday, July 4, the private lender informed the exchanges that its net advances rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 4.94 lakh crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. 

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 5.58 lakh crore, up by 13.6% from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter the bank had reported its total deposits as Rs 5.38, marking a sequential rise of 3.38% for the current quarter.

The current account and savings account, or CASA, jumped 13% year-on-year to Rs 2.17 lakh crore from Rs 1.92 lakh crore. The bank also noted a sequential rise of 2.4% as CASA in Q1 of FY26 stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an uptick in the average net advances, average CASA, and average deposits as well.

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