Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Slip 3% Despite Double Digit Q1 Growth

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell after the opening bell on Monday, July 6 as the lender declared provisional numbers for the April to June quarter.

Kotak Mahindra Bank dropped as much as 3.24% to Rs 383.9 apiece. The scrip was trading 3% lower by 9:28 am, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.33%.

On Saturday, July 4, the private lender informed the exchanges that its net advances rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 4.94 lakh crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 5.58 lakh crore, up by 13.6% from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter the bank had reported its total deposits as Rs 5.38, marking a sequential rise of 3.38% for the current quarter.

The current account and savings account, or CASA, jumped 13% year-on-year to Rs 2.17 lakh crore from Rs 1.92 lakh crore. The bank also noted a sequential rise of 2.4% as CASA in Q1 of FY26 stood at Rs 2.19 lakh crore.

Additionally, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an uptick in the average net advances, average CASA, and average deposits as well.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.