Tamhini Ghat On Pune-Raigad Route Closed For Traffic After Heavy Rains

Continuous heavy rainfall in Maharashtra has led to widespread disruption of road connectivity. Authorities have shut down the Mumbai-Pune Expressway along with several major ghat routes including Tamhini Ghat, Varandha Ghat and Kashedi Ghat in Raigad district due to landslides, road cave-ins and severe waterlogging.

According to reports, a major landslide occurred near Tunnel 2 on the ‘Missing Link' stretch of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 4 am, blocking the Pune-to-Mumbai carriageway with debris and rocks.

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Further disruption was reported near the Khalapur food mall due to heavy waterlogging, prompting authorities to suspend traffic movement in both directions on the expressway as a precautionary measure. The old Mumbai-Pune Highway was also closed following similar safety concerns, Loksatta reported.

In Raigad district, multiple ghat sections connecting the Konkan and western Maharashtra region have been severely impacted. Tamhini Ghat witnessed a major road cave-in about 300 metres from the Shiva Temple area in Mulshi taluka, leading to a complete suspension of traffic between Pune and Kolad. Varandha Ghat, which connects Mahad and Pune, was also shut due to active landslides and falling debris.

The Poladpur-Mahabaleshwar route has additionally been closed after landslide activity in the mountain pass, while the Mumbai-Goa Highway has been severely affected near Kashedi Ghat and Sukeli Khind, where waterlogging has caused long traffic jams and further landslides have been reported, as per Loksatta.

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The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and traffic police are closely monitoring the situation and carrying out clearance operations. Authorities have warned that inter-district connectivity between Mumbai, Pune and Raigad remains heavily affected, with restrictions likely to continue until conditions improve.

Officials have advised motorists to avoid all ghat sections and non-essential travel, citing the risk of further landslides due to continuing heavy rainfall across the region.

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