Are Schools Closed In Pune? IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rains

All schools across Pune district remained closed on Monday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning of extremely heavy rainfall across the region, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi announced a holiday for all educational institutions, including anganwadis, primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, across both urban and rural parts of the district.

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The decision was taken as a preventive measure to safeguard students amid forecasts of intense monsoon activity. He requested residents to restrict non-essential travel and remain vigilant by avoiding rivers, streams and other vulnerable areas during the heavy rainfall.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in Pune district, with adverse weather conditions expected to continue throughout the day.

Authorities have also appealed to citizens to strictly follow advisories issued by the local administration and disaster management agencies as emergency teams remain on alert to respond to any rain-related incidents.

While students have been granted a holiday, headmasters, teachers and non-teaching staff have been directed to report to their respective institutions during normal working hours. Officials said school staff should remain available for disaster management duties and any emergency assistance required by the administration.

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The district administration reiterated that student safety remains its top priority and that the decision to suspend classes was taken in view of the IMD's red alert and the possibility of severe weather conditions.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced the closure of all schools on Monday to ensure student safety amid incessant rainfall, according to media reports.

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